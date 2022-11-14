Log In
Table Tennis

MYAS announces National Sports Awards 2022; Sharath Kamal gets Khel Ratna

Take a look at the athletes and coaches who have been bestowed with their respective National Sports Awards.

Sharath Kamal (Source: ITTF)
By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 14 Nov 2022 3:17 PM GMT

Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2022 today. The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 30th November, 2022 (Wednesday) at 4pm.

National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. Based on the recommendations of the Committee and after due scrutiny, Government has decided to confer awards upon the following sportspersons, coaches and entities:

(i) ​Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022

'Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award' is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over the period of the previous four years.

S. No.

Name of the sportsperson

Discipline

1.

Shri Sharath Kamal Achanta

Table Tennis

(ii) ​Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2022

'Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games' is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

S. No.

Name of the sportsperson

Discipline

1.

Ms Seema Punia

Athletics

2.

Shri Eldhose Paul

Athletics

3.

Shri Avinash Mukund Sable

Athletics

4.

Shri Lakshya Sen

Badminton

5.

Shri Prannoy HS

Badminton

6.

Shri Amit

Boxing

7.

Ms Nikhat Zareen

Boxing

8.

Ms Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni

Chess

9.

Shri R Praggnanandhaa

Chess

10.

Ms Deep Grace Ekka

Hockey

11.

Ms Shushila Devi

Judo

12.

Ms Sakshi Kumari

Kabaddi

13.

Ms Nayan Moni Saikia

Lawn Bowl

14.

Shri Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar

Mallakhamb

15.

Ms ElavenilValarivan

Shooting

16.

Shri Omprakash Mitharval

Shooting

17.

Ms Sreeja Akula

Table Tennis

18.

Shri Vikas Thakur

Weightlifting

19.

Ms Anshu

Wrestling

20.

Ms Sarita

Wrestling

21.

Shri Parveen

Wushu

22.

Ms Manasi Girishchandra Joshi

Para Badminton

23.

Shri Tarun Dhillon

Para Badminton

24.

Shri Swapnil Sanjay Patil

Para Swimming

25.

Ms Jerlin Anika J

Deaf Badminton

(iii)​ Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2022

'Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games' is given to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and for enabling sportspersons to excel in International events.

A. Regular Category:

S. No.

Name of the Coach (S/Shri/Ms)

Discipline

1.

Shri Jiwanjot Singh Teja

Archery

2.

Shri Mohammad Ali Qamar

Boxing

3.

Ms Suma Siddharth Shirur

Para Shooting

4.

Shri Sujeet Maan

Wrestling

B. Lifetime Category:

S.No.

Name of the Coach (S/Shri/Ms)

Discipline

1.

Shri Dinesh Jawahar Lad

Cricket

2.

Shri Bimal Prafulla Ghosh

Football

3.

Shri Raj Singh

Wrestling

(iv) ​Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games 2022

'Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games' is given to honour sportspersons who have contributed to sports by their performance and who continue to contribute to promotion of sports event after their retirement.

S. No.

Name of the sportsperson

Discipline

1.

Ms Ashwini Akkunji C.

Athletics

2.

Shri Dharamvir Singh

Hockey

3.

Shri B.C Suresh

Kabaddi

4.

Shri Nir Bahadur Gurung

Para Athletics

(v) ​Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022

'Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar' is given to corporate entities (both in private and public sector), Sports Control Boards, NGOs, including sports bodies at the State and National level, who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

S. No.

Category

Entity recommended for RashtriyaKhel Protsahan Puruskar, 2022

1.

Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent

TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited

2.

Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

3.

Sports for Development

Ladakh Ski & Snowboard Association

(vi) ​Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2022:

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (The overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments is given the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy).

This year, for the first time, applications were invited only online and sportspersons/coaches/entities were permitted to self-apply through a dedicated portal. A large number of nominations were received for these awards this year, which were considered by the Selection Committee headed by Justice A. M. Khanwilkar, Retd. Judge, Supreme Court of India and consisting members from eminent sportspersons, persons having experience in sports journalism and sports administrators.


Sports Ministry National Sports Awards 
