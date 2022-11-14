Table Tennis
MYAS announces National Sports Awards 2022; Sharath Kamal gets Khel Ratna
Take a look at the athletes and coaches who have been bestowed with their respective National Sports Awards.
Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports announced the National Sports Awards 2022 today. The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 30th November, 2022 (Wednesday) at 4pm.
National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. Based on the recommendations of the Committee and after due scrutiny, Government has decided to confer awards upon the following sportspersons, coaches and entities:
(i) Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022
'Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award' is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over the period of the previous four years.
S. No.
Name of the sportsperson
Discipline
1.
Shri Sharath Kamal Achanta
Table Tennis
(ii) Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2022
'Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games' is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.
S. No.
Name of the sportsperson
Discipline
1.
Ms Seema Punia
Athletics
2.
Shri Eldhose Paul
Athletics
3.
Shri Avinash Mukund Sable
Athletics
4.
Shri Lakshya Sen
Badminton
5.
Shri Prannoy HS
Badminton
6.
Shri Amit
Boxing
7.
Ms Nikhat Zareen
Boxing
8.
Ms Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni
Chess
9.
Shri R Praggnanandhaa
Chess
10.
Ms Deep Grace Ekka
Hockey
11.
Ms Shushila Devi
Judo
12.
Ms Sakshi Kumari
Kabaddi
13.
Ms Nayan Moni Saikia
Lawn Bowl
14.
Shri Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar
Mallakhamb
15.
Ms ElavenilValarivan
Shooting
16.
Shri Omprakash Mitharval
Shooting
17.
Ms Sreeja Akula
Table Tennis
18.
Shri Vikas Thakur
Weightlifting
19.
Ms Anshu
Wrestling
20.
Ms Sarita
Wrestling
21.
Shri Parveen
Wushu
22.
Ms Manasi Girishchandra Joshi
Para Badminton
23.
Shri Tarun Dhillon
Para Badminton
24.
Shri Swapnil Sanjay Patil
Para Swimming
25.
Ms Jerlin Anika J
Deaf Badminton
(iii) Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2022
'Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games' is given to coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis and for enabling sportspersons to excel in International events.
A. Regular Category:
S. No.
Name of the Coach (S/Shri/Ms)
Discipline
1.
Shri Jiwanjot Singh Teja
Archery
2.
Shri Mohammad Ali Qamar
Boxing
3.
Ms Suma Siddharth Shirur
Para Shooting
4.
Shri Sujeet Maan
Wrestling
B. Lifetime Category:
S.No.
Name of the Coach (S/Shri/Ms)
Discipline
1.
Shri Dinesh Jawahar Lad
Cricket
2.
Shri Bimal Prafulla Ghosh
Football
3.
Shri Raj Singh
Wrestling
(iv) Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games 2022
'Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games' is given to honour sportspersons who have contributed to sports by their performance and who continue to contribute to promotion of sports event after their retirement.
S. No.
Name of the sportsperson
Discipline
1.
Ms Ashwini Akkunji C.
Athletics
2.
Shri Dharamvir Singh
Hockey
3.
Shri B.C Suresh
Kabaddi
4.
Shri Nir Bahadur Gurung
Para Athletics
(v) Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022
'Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar' is given to corporate entities (both in private and public sector), Sports Control Boards, NGOs, including sports bodies at the State and National level, who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.
S. No.
Category
Entity recommended for RashtriyaKhel Protsahan Puruskar, 2022
1.
Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent
TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited
2.
Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
3.
Sports for Development
Ladakh Ski & Snowboard Association
(vi) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2022:
Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (The overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments is given the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy).
This year, for the first time, applications were invited only online and sportspersons/coaches/entities were permitted to self-apply through a dedicated portal. A large number of nominations were received for these awards this year, which were considered by the Selection Committee headed by Justice A. M. Khanwilkar, Retd. Judge, Supreme Court of India and consisting members from eminent sportspersons, persons having experience in sports journalism and sports administrators.