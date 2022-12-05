Meghna Ahlawat elected as TTFI president

Meghna Ahlawat, wife of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, and Arjuna awardee Kamlesh Mehta, were on Monday elected president and secretary of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI).

The Delhi High Court had suspended the TTFI in February after observing "a sorry state of affairs" in the national federation and appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to look after its day-to-day activities. Fresh elections took place on Monday after a "compromise" was reached between the Haryana and Gujarat factions on Sunday night.

Ahlawat replaces her husband Dushyant Chautala at the helm of TTFI while former India player Mehta will hold the important position of secretary. The governing body was facing suspension from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) for not having a set of office bearers in place even after eight months of CoA rule.

Nagender Reddy Patel has been elected as the treasurer while Rinku Acharya is one of the vice-presidents. The remaining vice-presidents are Chetan Gurung, C Gunalan, Passang Dorjee, Megiji, Pramod Kumar Chaudhury, P Viswantha Rao, Raju Duggal, Rupak Debroy and Purvesh B Jariwala.

Alka Sharma has been elected among five joint secretaries. Justice Vineet Saran (retired) was the returning officer for the elections. Saran is also the ethics officer in the Indian cricket board (BCCI).