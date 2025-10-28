Table Tennis: Manush Shah-Diya Chitale become first Indians to qualify for WTT Finals

India’s table tennis mixed doubles duo Manush Shah and Diya Chitale have created history by becoming the first-ever Indian paddlers to qualify for the season-ending WTT Finals.

Only the top 16 men’s and women’s singles players and the top seven mixed doubles pairs – along with one host wildcard pair – earn the right to compete for a prize pool of USD 1.3 million and a coveted place in the sport’s history books.





#News | Manush Shah and Diya Chitale qualify for WTT Finals🇮🇳😍



They are the first Indian paddlers ever to qualify for the season-ending event🔥



📸: WTT pic.twitter.com/pO6oyDuewI — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 28, 2025

Shah and Chitale, ranked eighth in the world in mixed doubles, are the fifth pair to qualify for the 2025 WTT Finals, which will be held in Hong Kong from 10 December to 14 December later this year.

The Indian duo – both the reigning national champions in singles – have registered some consistent results this year. They clinched the WTT Contender title in Tunis back in April and had also finished runner-up at the WTT Star Contender in Foz do Iguacu, Brazil in August.

Besides, they had also made the semi-finals at the home event at the WTT Star Contender in Chennai, while also reaching the quarter-finals at the Europe Smash, US Smash, and the Singapore Smash.



