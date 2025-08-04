Manush Shah and Diya Chitale finish runners-up at WTT Star Contender Brazil

Indian table tennis duo Manush Shah and Diya Chitale fell just short of a second title this season, finishing as runners-up in the mixed doubles final at the WTT Star Contender in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil.

The top-seeded Indian pair were beaten by Japanese qualifiers Satoshi Aida and Honoka Hashimoto in a tightly contested five-game final, losing 2-3 (4-11, 11-8, 11-5, 5-11, 2-11) on Sunday.

This was the second final of the season for Manush and Diya, who had earlier clinched the mixed doubles crown at a WTT Contender event in Tunis. Their solid run in Brazil once again underlined their growing consistency on the international circuit.

Manav-Manush emerge RUNNERS-UP at WTT Star Contender Brazil 🇧🇷🏓



The top seeded Indians go down 2-3 in the final to second seeds Duda/Dang Qiu.#TableTennis pic.twitter.com/yHWGIjCGlp — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 3, 2025

Manush Shah also featured in the men’s doubles final alongside partner Manav Thakkar. The Indian pair put up a strong fight but eventually went down 2-3 (3-11, 11-7, 7-11, 15-13, 5-11) to Germany’s second-seeded duo Benedikt Duda and Dang Qiu in a 42-minute thriller.

Despite the losses, the twin finals marked another encouraging chapter for Indian paddlers at the WTT events this season.