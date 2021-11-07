Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Table Tennis
WTT Contender Lasko 2021, LIVE Final: Manika Batra and Archana Kamath in action-Updates, Results, Live blog
Catch all the LIVE table tennis action from Lasko as Manika Batra/Archana Kamath compete in the final of the women's doubles event
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the WTT Contender Lasko 2021!
We have an all important Women's Doubles Final match featuring Indian duo Manika Batra and Archana Kamath. They will be up against the Puerto Rican duo of Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz.
Follow all LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 7 Nov 2021 1:38 PM GMT
A very good evening to you all!
Right now, as a nation of ardent cricket fans grieves an irretrievable loss , we are here to bring you a final which you cannot afford to miss at any cost. Both Batra and Kamath have been simply sensational throughout the ongoing WTT tournament in Lasko. They will be looking to put the final nail the coffin with a comprehensive victory today.
