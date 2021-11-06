Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Table Tennis

Manika Batra and Archana Kamath reach women's doubles finals of WTT Contender event

The Indian pair defeated the Chinese duo of Liu Weishan and Wang Yidi 3-2 in a pulsating semifinal

Manika Batra and Archana Kamath (Source: World table tennis)
X

Manika Batra and Archana Kamath (Source: World table tennis)

By

PTI

Updated: 2021-11-06T23:10:16+05:30

India's Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath entered the women's double finals of the WTT Contender Lasko 2021 table tennis tournament.

The Indian pair defeated the Chinese duo of Liu Weishan and Wang Yidi 3-2 in a pulsating semifinal.

Batra and Kamath walked off with an 11-6 8-11 11-6 5-11 11-8 scoreline against their Chinese rivals.

The Indian pair will face Melanie Diaz and Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico in the summit clash.


Table Tennis Indian table tennis Manika Batra Archana Kamath 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X