Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah exit in quarterfinals at Europe Smash 2025

India’s campaign at the Europe Smash 2025 in Malmö, Sweden, ended on Thursday after Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah were defeated in the men’s doubles quarterfinals. The Indian duo, seeded fifth, lost 1-3 (11-13, 11-8, 8-11, 5-11) to Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto and Hiroto Shinozuka in a 33-minute match, marking their fourth straight quarterfinal finish at a WTT Grand Smash.

Thakkar and Shah had advanced past Poland’s Milosz Redzimski and Maciej Kublik with a 9-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-6 win in the round of 16.

In singles, Thakkar had exited in the second round after losing 10-12, 7-11, 11-4, 12-14 to Korea’s An Jaehyun. In mixed doubles, the sixth-seeded pair of Shah and Diya Chitale fell in the quarterfinals to Romania’s Eduard Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs in straight games (10-12, 3-11, 7-11).

Chitale also featured in women’s doubles alongside Yashaswini Ghodpade but the pair was knocked out in the second round by Germany’s Sabine Winter and Yuan Wan, who won 11-5, 12-10, 10-12, 11-9.

With no semifinal appearances across categories, the Indian contingent concluded its run at Europe Smash 2025 without a medal.