Table Tennis
WTT Contender Skopje 2025: Manav Thakkar powers through in Singles and Doubles
Manush Shah and Manika Batra suffered first-round exits at WTT Contender Skopje 2025.
India had a mixed day at the 2025 WTT Contender in Skopje on Friday, with Manav Thakkar emerging as the standout performer while other top players faced early exits. Thakkar secured victories in both men's singles and doubles to advance to the next round.
In men's singles, Thakkar overcame a challenging start against Feng Yi Hsin of Chinese Taipei to win 3-2 in a thrilling five-game encounter. After losing the opening game 3-11, Thakkar fought back to level the match with an 11-6 victory in the second game. The match swung back and forth as Feng took the third game 11-4, but Thakkar held his nerve to clinch the final two games 11-9, 11-9 to advance to the second round.
However, it was a disappointing day for other Indian singles players. Manush Shah crashed out in the first round of men's singles, losing to Croatia's Tomislav Pukar 1-3. Shah managed to win only the second game 11-4, losing the other three games 6-11, 6-11, 6-11.
In women's singles, Manika Batra also suffered an early exit, falling to China's Fan Shuhan in the opening round.
Thakkar-Shah duo advances in men's doubles
Better news for India in the men's doubles category: Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah secured passage to the next round. The Indian duo defeated Angel Naranjo and Oscar Birriel of Puerto Rico 3-1 in their opening match.
After winning the first game comfortably 11-6, Thakkar and Shah dropped the second game 2-11. However, they quickly regained control, winning the third game 11-4 before sealing the victory with a hard-fought 13-11 win in the fourth game.
Thakkar will look to continue his impressive form when he returns to action in the second round of both singles and doubles competitions.