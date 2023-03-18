Jammu & Kashmir to host senior table tennis nationals

Jammu and Kashmir will host the 84th Senior National Table Tennis Championship here from March 20, Secretary youth services and sports Sarmad Hafeez said on Saturday.

More than 750 players and officials from 34 states, union territories, sports boards, and institutions are taking part in the eight-day championship being organized by the J&K Table Tennis Association in coordination with J&K Sports Council, Hafeez said.

"It is a matter of great honor and privilege to be the host of yet another major event in the sports calendar of the country,” he said.

“J&K is hosting the tournament after a gap of almost 25 years and all the stakeholders especially the J&K Sports Council and J&K Table Tennis Association deserve all accolades for making it possible,” Hafeez said.

He said J&K has hosted 22 national-level tournaments in various sports disciplines in the past year. He attributed the rise in sports activities across the UT to the boom in infrastructure.

J&K Table Tennis Association President Sanjay Wahi said many prominent players of the country, including Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, will take part in the event.