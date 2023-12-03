World Youth TT C'ships: Jennifer/Divyanshi won silver in U15 girls doubles

Jennifer Varghese and Divyanshi Bhowmick fought hard and went down against the Japanese pair Mao Takamori and Yuan Ojio to win the silver medal in the final of the World Youth Table Tennis Championships on Saturday.

The Indian pair lost 1-3 in the final with a score line of 5-11, 11-8, 4-11, 2-11. Although the Indians won one set, the Japanese pair were dominant throughout the game.

This is the first-ever silver medal for India at the World Youth Table Tennis Championships.

Indian U15 girls doubles pair of Jennifer Varghese & Divyanshi Bhowmick win the SILVER🥈 medal at the ITTF World Youth Championships 💥💥



This was the FIRST-EVER final appearance for India at the event!



In the final, they lost 1-3 to Japanese pair. Well done girls 👏 pic.twitter.com/65mJxwAJzJ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 2, 2023

Earlier on Friday night, the Indian pair demolished the French-Chinese duo of Leana Hochart and Nina Guo Zheng to storm into the finals of the tournament.

The Jennifer and Divyanshi pair struggled to win the extended game 14-12. But soon, they played cleverly against the French-Chinese pair and led 2-0.

After that, the Indians raised their game to outlast their opponents and enter the final, assuring themselves of a silver at least.

First-time #ITTFWorldYouths finalists Jennifer Varghese and Divyanshi Bhowmick were coy about their win against Hochart & Guo Zheng ☺️



Catch 'em in the finals TOMORROW at 6pm (GMT +1) 👉 https://t.co/obRmtF4HiQ pic.twitter.com/3WvnJObWBU — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) December 1, 2023

In the U-15 mixed doubles, Jenifer combined with R. Abhinandan to claim another bronze when the pair beat the Chinese duo, also a first for India.



India had claimed the youth girls under-19 bronze medal in the team events, scoring an upset win over Egypt in the quarter-finals a few days ago.