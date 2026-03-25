UTT axes Jaipur Patriots, cites payment defaults and non-compliance

Jaipur Patriots have been officially removed from the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league after the termination of their franchise agreement, league operator 11Sports Pvt. Ltd. confirmed on March 25, 2026.

The decision follows repeated breaches of contractual obligations by World Of Krida, the entity managing the Jaipur-based franchise.

According to 11Sports, the franchise failed to meet financial commitments and remained in persistent default despite being given multiple opportunities to resolve the issues.

In an official statement, the league organisers said they had engaged in discussions with the franchise over several months and provided extended timelines to ensure compliance. However, the efforts did not result in corrective action, leading to the termination of the agreement with immediate effect.

As a result, Jaipur Patriots will no longer participate in the league. The move is aimed at maintaining governance standards, financial discipline, and operational stability within the competition.

Replacement franchise process underway

With the exit of Jaipur Patriots, 11Sports has initiated the process of onboarding a new franchise, which is expected to join the league from Season 7 onwards. Further details regarding the replacement team will be announced in due course.

The organisers reiterated their commitment to maintaining transparency and professionalism across all franchises while ensuring that the interests of players and stakeholders remain protected.