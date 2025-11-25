ITTF World Youth C'ships 2025: India U19 boys bag silver medal

The Indian U19 boys team clinched a historic silver medal at the 2025 ITTF World Youth Championships in Romania on Monday.

Having already written their name in the history books as the first Indian team to reach the final of a table tennis world championships, the team comprising of Ankur Bhattacharjee, PB Abhinandh, and Priyanuj Bhattacharya took home the silver medal following a 0-3 loss to Japan in the final.

Bhattacharjee, playing the first match of the final, went down 2-3 in a hard fought battle to Ryuusei Kawasaki.





He fought hard before going down 17-15, 6-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11-13. Bhattacharjee, in fact, had a 7-3 lead in the decider before Kawaski turned the tables to help Japan to a 1-0 lead in the tie.

India never recovered from that blow.

Abhinandh and Bhattacharya were both bested 0-3 by Kazuki Yoshiyama and Tamito Watanabe as India settled for the silver medal.

Earlier, India had pipped Chinese Taipei 3-2 in the semi-finals to set up a title clash, on Sunday.