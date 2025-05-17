Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Table Tennis

ITTF World C'ships: Manush-Manav advance to second round, Sreeja Akula exits in R128 -Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live updates from the opening day of the 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar

Sreeja Akula
Sreeja Akula in action at the 2025 ITTF World Championships. (Photo Credit: JioCinema)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 17 May 2025 11:00 AM GMT

2025 ITTF World Championships Live: Indian paddlers will be in action at the first round of the 2025 Table Tennis World Championships in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

Sreeja Akula, Diya Chitale, and Manush Shah will be in action at the singles round of 128 matches, whereas the men's doubles duo of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah will be in action in round of 64.

In women's doubles, both Indian pair of Diya / Yashaswini Ghodpade and Ayhika Mukherjee / Sutirtha Mukherjee will begin their campaign in the first round.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2025-05-17 08:00:30
Table TennisIndian SportsWorld Championship
