Table Tennis
ITTF World C'ships: Manush-Manav advance to second round, Sreeja Akula exits in R128 -Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the opening day of the 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar
2025 ITTF World Championships Live: Indian paddlers will be in action at the first round of the 2025 Table Tennis World Championships in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.
Sreeja Akula, Diya Chitale, and Manush Shah will be in action at the singles round of 128 matches, whereas the men's doubles duo of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah will be in action in round of 64.
In women's doubles, both Indian pair of Diya / Yashaswini Ghodpade and Ayhika Mukherjee / Sutirtha Mukherjee will begin their campaign in the first round.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 17 May 2025 11:00 AM GMT
The morning session concluded with three wins and a loss for India
Two Indian paddlers will be in action in the evening session for their first round matches, starting at 7:40 PM IST
Evening Session Schedule:
- MS - Manush Shah (IND) Vs Tiago Apolonia (POR) at 7:40 PM
- WS - Diya Chitale (IND) Vs Sofia-Xuan Zhang (ESP) at 8:20 PM
- 17 May 2025 10:56 AM GMT
Sreeja Akula had a pale end to her world championships in the round of 128
The India No.1 women's singles player in the WTT Rankings, Sreeja Akula, had another early exit from the tournament, losing in just five games to World No.84, Suthasini Sawettabut of Thailand.
The Indian won the opening game, but after that, just lost her momentum and dropped so many points on her unforced errors to lose the 7-game match in just 33 minutes.
Final Score: Sreeja Akula (IND) 1-4( 11-9,8-11, 6-11, 5-11 2-11) Suthasini Sawettabut (THA)
- 17 May 2025 10:48 AM GMT
A complete domination from Suthasini ended the journey of Sreeja at Worlds
Game 5: Sreeja Akula (IND) 2-11 Suthasini Sawettabut (THA)
- 17 May 2025 10:46 AM GMT
A full of error-prone game from Sreeja; a first-round exit looming on her
Game 5: Sreeja Akula (IND) 0-5 Suthasini Sawettabut (THA)
- 17 May 2025 10:42 AM GMT
Sreeja lost the fourth game as she could not answer any of the aggressive smashes of Suthasini
Game 4: Sreeja Akula (IND) 5-11 Suthasini Sawettabut (THA)
- 17 May 2025 10:39 AM GMT
Suthasini takes another good lead in the fourth game with a lucky deflection from the edge of the table
Game-4: Sreeja Akula (IND) 3-6 Suthasini Sawettabut (THA)
- 17 May 2025 10:37 AM GMT
Sreeja Akula trails by 1-2 after the three games against a lower-ranked Thai player
After three Games:
Sreeja Akula (IND) 11-9, 8-11, 6-11 Suthasini Sawettabut (THA)
- 17 May 2025 10:27 AM GMT
A straight-game win for Manav-Manush to start the campaign
The Indian duo of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah continued their good form this season and easily register a straight-game win over the Slovenian pair of Deni Kozul and Peter Hribar.
Final Score: Manav-Manush (IND) 3-0 (11-7, 11-8, 11-6) Hribar-Kozul (SLO)