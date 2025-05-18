ITTF World C'ships Live: Manika Batra wins, Manav Thakkar in action - Blog, Scores, Updates

ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025 Live: The second batch of Indian paddlers will compete in the first round of the 2025 Table Tennis World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.

Five Indian paddlers, including Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Manav Thakkar, will be in action at the singles round of 128 matches. In contrast, the men's doubles duo of Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai will be in action in the round of 64.

In mixed doubles, both Indian pairs of Diya / Manush and Yashaswini / Harmeet will begin their campaign in the first round.

