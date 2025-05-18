Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Table Tennis

ITTF World C'ships Live: Manika Batra wins, Manav Thakkar in action - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live coverage from the second day of the 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Manika Batra
Manika Batra in action at the 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships. (Photo Credits: JioCinema)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 18 May 2025 10:55 AM GMT

ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025 Live: The second batch of Indian paddlers will compete in the first round of the 2025 Table Tennis World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.

Five Indian paddlers, including Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Manav Thakkar, will be in action at the singles round of 128 matches. In contrast, the men's doubles duo of Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai will be in action in the round of 64.

In mixed doubles, both Indian pairs of Diya / Manush and Yashaswini / Harmeet will begin their campaign in the first round.

Catch all the live action here:

Live Updates

2025-05-18 06:00:10
Table TennisWorld ChampionshipManika Batra
