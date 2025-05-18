Table Tennis
ITTF World C'ships Live: Manika Batra wins, Manav Thakkar in action - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live coverage from the second day of the 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar.
ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025 Live: The second batch of Indian paddlers will compete in the first round of the 2025 Table Tennis World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday.
Five Indian paddlers, including Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Manav Thakkar, will be in action at the singles round of 128 matches. In contrast, the men's doubles duo of Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai will be in action in the round of 64.
In mixed doubles, both Indian pairs of Diya / Manush and Yashaswini / Harmeet will begin their campaign in the first round.
Catch all the live action here:
Live Updates
- 18 May 2025 10:55 AM GMT
Up Next: MS - Manav Thakkar (IND) Vs Timothy Choi (NZL)
The highest ranked indian male paddler, Manav Thakkar, will begin his 2025 World Championship campaign with the round of 128 match against Timothy Choi of New Zealand.
Timothy, ranked 168th in the world, should not be a big ask for Manav. This will be the first meeting between the two players.
- 18 May 2025 10:43 AM GMT
A dominant win for Manika Batra
Manika took a commanding straight-game win over Nigeria's Fatimo Bello to begin her 2025 World Championships campaign.
Fatima only managed 21 points across four games, making it easier for Manika.
Final Score: Manika 11-5, 11-6, 11-8, 11-2 Bello
- 18 May 2025 8:25 AM GMT
Up Next: Sathiyan-Harmeet (IND) Vs Maciej-Ursu (AUT-MDA) at 3:10 PM IST
This will be the first meeting between the two pairs
The world No. 31 Indian duo will begin their campaign against the European medalist mixed pairing of Maciej Kolodziejcyk of Austria and Vladislav Ursu of Moldova in the Round of 64.
- 18 May 2025 8:00 AM GMT
A comfortable straight-game win for Manush-Diya in the first round
The second Indian mixed doubles pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale had a pretty easy first-round outing, winning the match in straight games against the Algerian pairing.
The world No.11 Indian pair didn't allow their opponents to win more than 15 points throughout the match, wrapping up in just 16 minutes.
Final Score: Manush-Diya (IND) 3-0 (11-2, 11-7, 11-6) Mehdi-Nasri (ALG)
- 18 May 2025 7:52 AM GMT
A first-round exit for Harmeet and Yashaswini in mixed doubles
The Indian mixed doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghodpade went down in the first round against the French pair despite leading the match by two games to nil.
The French pair made an outstanding comeback using their flat drives to intercept the two Indians and level the scores to force a decider.
In the deciding game, the Indian pair had three game points opportunity, but then Harmeet missed an easy block shot in the empty space and eventually lost the match after extra points.
Final score: Harmeet-Yashaswini (IND) 2-3(11-8, 11-6, 10-12, 8-11, 10-12) Poret-Hochart (FRA)
- 18 May 2025 7:46 AM GMT
Two back-to-back unforced errors from Harmeet give away the match to the French duo
Game 5: Harmeet-Yashaswini (IND) 10-12 Poret-Hochart (FRA)
- 18 May 2025 7:39 AM GMT
Harmeet and Yashaswini gain a good lead at the final change of ends in decider
Game 5: Harmeet-Yashaswini (IND) 5-2 Poret-Hochart (FRA)
- 18 May 2025 7:36 AM GMT
French pair levels the game score with a brilliant tactic of flat drives, troubling the Indians
Game 4: Harmeet-Yashaswini (IND) 8-11 Poret-Hochart (FRA)
- 18 May 2025 7:32 AM GMT
Poret's return deflected out by the net as the Indian pair take the lead again
Game 4: Harmeet-Yashaswini (IND) 6-4 Poret-Hochart (FRA)
- 18 May 2025 7:28 AM GMT
The French duo pulls back one game as Yashaswini's backhand block finds the net
Game 3: Harmeet-Yashaswini (IND) 10-12 Poret-Hochart (FRA)