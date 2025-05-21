Table Tennis
ITTF World C'ships: Diya Chitale-Yashaswini Ghodpade exit in third round- Highlights
Catch all the highlights from the third round of the 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar.
The third round action of Indian paddlers at the 2025 ITTF World Championships came to a close at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.
India had only one representation in the round of 16, as the women's doubles duo of Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghodpade were the only ones who claimed a win in second round.
The 12th-seeded young Indian duo were up against the fourth-seeded Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto of Japan in the third round.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 21 May 2025 2:00 PM GMT
A brave fight from the Indian duo, but they were edged past by the higher-ranked Japanese pair
Indian campiagn at the 2025 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships came to and end after the exit of the women's doubles pair of Yashaswini Ghodapde and Diya Chitale.
The young Indian pair showed a good fight but were unable to answer the speedy forehand drives of the higher-ranked Japanese pair of Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto.
It also meant that this will be the second consecutive world championships where the Indian paddlers missed out on any quarterfinal spot.
Final Score: Diya-Yashaswini (IND) 0-3 (7-11, 8-11, 9-11) Miyuu-Miwa (JPN)
- 21 May 2025 1:51 PM GMT
Two consecutive errors from Yashaswini help the Japanese pair to win the game and the match
Game-3: Diya-Yashaswini (IND) 9-11 Miyuu-Miwa (JPN)
- 21 May 2025 1:49 PM GMT
The Japanese pair increase the pace of the rally to force errors from the Indian duo
Game-3: Diya-Yashaswini (IND) 8-8 Miyuu-Miwa (JPN)
- 21 May 2025 1:47 PM GMT
A brilliant block shot to follow up with a powerful forehand smash by Yashaswini
Game-3: Diya-Yashaswini (IND) 7-4 Miyuu-Miwa (JPN)
- 21 May 2025 1:44 PM GMT
A couple of unforced errors from the Japanese duo give India an early lead in the game
Game-3: Diya-Yashaswini (IND) 4-1 Miyuu-Miwa (JPN)
- 21 May 2025 1:42 PM GMT
A precise placement from Miyuu on the edge of the table, doubling up the lead by 2-0
Game-2: Diya-Yashaswini (IND) 8-11 Miyuu-Miwa (JPN)
- 21 May 2025 1:37 PM GMT
A precise drop shot from Yashaswini, levelling the score in the middle phase
Game-2: Diya-Yashaswini (IND) 5-5 Miyuu-Miwa (JPN)
- 21 May 2025 1:35 PM GMT
A plenty of unforced errors from the Indian duo, trailing big from the start
Game-2: Diya-Yashaswini (IND) 1-4 Miyuu-Miwa (JPN)
- 21 May 2025 1:33 PM GMT
Miwa's backhand push intercepts the two Indians, helping Japanese duo to win the game
Game-1: Diya-Yashaswini (IND) 7-11 Miyuu-Miwa (JPN)