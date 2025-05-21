ITTF World C'ships: Diya Chitale-Yashaswini Ghodpade exit in third round- Highlights

The third round action of Indian paddlers at the 2025 ITTF World Championships came to a close at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.

India had only one representation in the round of 16, as the women's doubles duo of Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghodpade were the only ones who claimed a win in second round.

The 12th-seeded young Indian duo were up against the fourth-seeded Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto of Japan in the third round.

As it happened: