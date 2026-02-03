ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup: Tough draws for depleted Indian squad – Preview

A depleted Indian contingent led by Manika Batra will have their task cut out when they commence their 2026 ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup campaign in Haikou, China on Wednesday.

Top Indian paddlers like Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in men's singles and Sreeja Akula, Yashashwini Ghorpade in women's singles have withdrawn from the continental competition despite having qualified.

Instead, Batra will be joined by Swastika Ghosh in women's singles, whereas Akash Pal, Snehit Suravajjula, and Ankur Bhattacharjee will feature in men's singles.

All five of the Indian paddlers will face a tough challenge with only top two players from each group guaranteed a spot in the knockout stages, which start with the Round of 16.

Batra, India's best bet in the tournament, is placed in Group 1 of women's singles alongside world No 1 Sun Yingsha of China. She'll also have to battle with Chinese Taipei's Ye Yi-Tian and Zaza Hend of Syria in the group stages.

Ghosh, meanwhile, is in Group 6 along with Japan's world No 6 Miwa Harimoto, world No 28 Kim Naeyong, and Suthasini Sawettabut – all three of whom are ranked higher than her.

On the other hand in men's singles, Akash Pal will open his campaign against China's world No 1 Wang Chuqin. He'll also face Feng Yi-Hsin of Chinese Taipei, and Mohammed Abdulwahab of Qatar in Group 1.

Placed in Group 2, Snehit Suravajjula will have to battle against world No 2 Lin Shidong in what will be an uphill task.

The fast rising Ankur Bhattacharjee has China's Chen Yuanyu, Togami Shunsuke of Japan, and Kazakh paddler Alan Kurmangaliev to face in Group 6.

Indians in action

Men's Singles: Akash Pal, Snehit Suravajjula, Ankur Bhattacharjee

Women's Singles: Manika Batra, Swastika Ghosh

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the 2026 ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup on, the Asian Table Tennis Union's (ATTU) YouTube channel.