IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4: Preview, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream

India's premier table tennis league, IndianOil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is set to returns for its fourth edition. Pune's Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex will be host all the matches from July 13 to July 30.

Here is everything you need to know!

A closer look at the squads

Bengaluru Smashers

Players: Manika Batra, Kirill Gerassimenko, Sanil Shetty, Natalia Bajor, Poymantee Baisya and Jeet Chandra.

Coaches: Sachin Shetty, Vesna Ojstersek

Owner: Punit Balan

Chennai Lions



Players: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Yangzi Liu, Benedikt Duda, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Payas Jain and Prapti Sen

Coaches: Somnath Ghosh, Jorg Bitzigeio

Owner: Dr. Karishma Yadav and Adv. Harini Yadav

Goa Challengers



Coaches: Elena Timina, Parag Agrawal

Players: Suthasini Sawettabut, Harmeet Desai, Alvaro Robles, T Reeth Rishya, Krittwika Sinha Roy and Anthony Amalraj

Owner: Shrinivas Dempo and Vivek Bhargava.

Dabang Delhi TTC



Players: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sreeja Akula, Barbora Balazova, Ayhika Mukherjee, Anirban Ghosh and Jon Persson

Coaches: Slobodan Grujic, A. Muralidhara Rao

Owner: DOIT Sports Management

Puneri Paltan Table Tennis



Players: Omar Assar, Manush Shah, Archana Kamath, Snehit SFR, Anusha Kutumbale and Hana Matelova

Coaches: N Ravichandran, Zoltan Batorfi

Owner: InsureKot Sports Pvt. Ltd

U Mumba TT



Players: Manav Thakkar, Lily Zhang, Aruna Quadri, Diya Chitale, Mouma Das and Sudhanshu Grover

Coaches: Anshul Garg, Francisco Santos

Owner: Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd

Tournament Format



The League Stage will see all franchisees competing with each other one time during the league phase and the franchise that wins eight or more games out of the 15 games in each tie shall be the winner of that respective Tie.

Furthermore, franchisees shall play all 5 matches and 15 games in a tie even if one franchise has secured the winning 8 franchise points in a tie in the League Stage. Each Game won by a franchise will account for a point and be added to their overall tally. League Table standing will be determined by the total franchise points or games won by each franchise in all League Stage Ties.



After the completion of the scheduled League Stage, there shall be Knock Out Stage concluding with the Final. The top four franchisees from the League Table in the Season will qualify for the Knock Out Stage. The Knock Out Stage will comprise two semi-finals between the first placed franchise in the League Table playing the fourth-placed franchise and the second placed franchise playing the third-placed franchise.



Tournament Schedule



13th July: Puneri Paltan Table tennis v/s Chennai Lions

14th July: U Mumba TT v/s Bengaluru Smashers

15th July: Dabang Delhi TTC v/s Goa Challengers

16th July: Chennai Lions v/s U Mumba TT

17th July: Puneri Paltan Table Tennis v/s Goa Challengers

18th July: Bengaluru Smashers v/s Dabang Delhi TTC

19th July: Goa Challengers v/s U Mumba TT

20th July: Chennai Lions v/s Bengaluru Smashers

21st July: Dabang Delhi TTC v/s Puneri Paltan Table Tennis

22nd July: Goa Challengers v/s Chennai Lions

23rd July: Puneri Paltan Table Tennis v/s Bengaluru Smashers

24th July: Dabang Delhi TTC v/s U Mumba TT

25th July: Bengaluru Smashers v/s Goa Challengers

26th July: Chennai Smashers v/s Dabang Delhi TTC

27th July: U Mumba TT v/s Puneri Platan Table Tennis

28th July: Semi-final 1 (1st v/s 4th)

29th July: Semi-final 2 (2nd v/s 3rd)

30th July: FINAL

Breaking down the Format of play

It is mandatory for every team to play five matches in a tie — Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles, Men's Singles, Women's Singles in that order. Here, each match shall comprise 3 games. Although, no player can play more than two matches in a tie or more than one singles match in a tie.



The winning team in a tie shall be decided by the number of total games won i.e. total team points won in the relevant tie, meaning a Team that wins 8 or more games out of the 15 games shall be termed as the winner of that respective tie.

It is important to remember that meaning in the scenario where a game is level at 10-all, then the 11th point will be a Golden Point and shall decide the winner.

When and Where To Watch

The table tennis matches are scheduled to take place from 7:30 PM everyday between July 13 to July 30.

Fans can catch the live telecast of the league on the Sports 18 channel. The JioCinema app and website will also additionally live stream the matches.