ITTF Mixed Team World Cup: India crash out winless in group stage

India crashed out of the 2025 ITTF Mixed Team World Cup following a loss to Australia in the third and final group match in Chengdu, China on Tuesday.

The Indian team’s 5-8 loss to Australia meant that they failed to register a single tie win in the week-long tournament.

The Indian paddlers started on a strong note, with Manav Thakkar and Swastika Ghosh registering a 2-1 (11-6, 2-11, 11-7) win over Hwan Bae and Constantina Psihogios in mixed doubles against Australia.





#News | India lose out to Australia in their final group match at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup🥲



They go down 5-8 to end their campaign winless and fail to advance to Stage 2💔#TableTennis pic.twitter.com/vNKIbt2Br6 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 2, 2025





India was quick to give away their advantage as Yashaswini Ghorpade lost her women’s singles tie in the contest. The 20-year-old lost to Yangzi Liu 1-2 (12-10, 3-11, 8-11) as Australia leveled the score at 3-3.

With the match evenly poised, the onus was on Olympian Sathiyan Gnanasekaran but he too failed to make an impact, losing to Finn Luu 1-2 (10-12, 9-11, 11-0).

Commonwealth Games medalist Manika Batra and Diya Chitale too lost their women’s doubles encounter to Constantina Psihogios-Yangzi Liu 1-2 (11-8, 7-11, 8-11).

The men’s doubles pair of Akash Pal and Payas Jain also lost their tie to Hwan Bae-Finn Luu 0-1 (9-11).

Earlier, India lost to Japan and Croatia in the pool-stage matches.

The tournament marked the third edition of the mixed team event, which is now also on the Olympic roster for the 2028 LA Games. India has never advanced past the group stage in the competition.

Results:

Mixed Doubles: Manav Thakkar-Swastika Ghosh beat Hwan Bae-Constantina Psihogios 2-1 (11-6, 2-11, 11-7).

Women’s Singles: Yashaswini Ghorpade lost to Yangzi Liu 1-2 (12-10, 3-11, 8-11)

Men’s Singles: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost to Finn Luu 1-2 (10-12, 9-11, 11-0)

Women’s Doubles: Diya Chitale-Manika Batra lost to Constantina Psihogios-Yangzi Liu 1-2 (11-8, 7-11, 8-11)

Men’s Doubles: Akash Pal-Payas Jain lost to Hwan Bae-Finn Luu 0-1 (9-11).