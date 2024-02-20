Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Table Tennis
World Table Tennis Team C'Ships LIVE: India women take on Spain in final group game - Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us LIVE for Indian women's teams' final group game clash with Spain at the World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan, South Korea, on Tuesday
The team led by Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Ayhika Mukherjee will be aiming to book their place in the knockout round with a win in this final.
Catch all the LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
2024-02-20 07:30:02
- 20 Feb 2024 8:29 AM GMT
A very good placed smash from Mario on Sreeja's left side
Game-3: Sreeja 5-4 Maria
- 20 Feb 2024 8:25 AM GMT
Maria started the third game very aggressively
Game-3: Sreeja 1-3 Maria
- 20 Feb 2024 8:22 AM GMT
Sreeja takes the game on final game point after Maria saves two
Game-2: Sreeja 11-9 Maria
- 20 Feb 2024 8:21 AM GMT
Three game point for Akula
Game-2: Sreeja 10-7 Maria
- 20 Feb 2024 8:20 AM GMT
Maria finds the net on a forehand return
Game-2: Sreeja 9-6 Maria
- 20 Feb 2024 8:19 AM GMT
Two unforced errors from Sreeja, calls out a timeout by the team
Game-2: Sreeja 7-6 Maria
- 20 Feb 2024 8:17 AM GMT
An unlucky deflection from the net for Maria, ball goes out
Game-2: Sreeja 5-4 Maria
- 20 Feb 2024 8:15 AM GMT
Maria finds the net on a backhand return
Game-2: Sreeja 3-1 Maria
- 20 Feb 2024 8:12 AM GMT
Maria takes the first game after Sreeja caught net in return
Game-1: Sreeja 9-11 Maria
