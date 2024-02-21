World Table Tennis Team C'ships: Indian women's team beats Italy 3-0, to face Chinese Taipei in R16

The Indian women's team registered a thumping 3-0 win over Italy at the World Table Tennis Team Championships in Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday, to seal its spot in the Round of 16.

The national women's team, seeded 17th, will face fourth-seeded Chinese Taipei in the pre-quarterfinals later today at 1:30 PM IST. Hence, India is just a step away from claiming a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Playing the first match of the tie, Sreeja Akula defeated Nikoleta Stefanova in straight games (12-10, 11-6, 11-7) in just 20 minutes to give India a 1-0.

Manika Batra then extended India's lead to 2-0 with her attacking style of play as she also registered an identical straight-game (12-10, 11-6, 11-5) win over Giorgia Piccolin in 23 minutes.

As India was poised for a 3-0 clean sweep, Ayhika Mukherjee, one of India's most consistent players in this tournament, went up against Gaia Monfardini.

In the first game, a good fight prevailed with Ayhika winning 15-13. In the second game, the Indian paddler did not take much time to take a 2-0 lead.

But in the third game, Monfardini fought back with a 15-13 win. Ayhika, however, claimed the fourth game 11-8 to complete her 15-13, 11-9, 13-15, 11-8 win and completed India's victory in the tie.

Later today, the Indian men's team will take on Kazakhstan in the Round of 32.

It must be noted that the teams qualifying for the quarterfinals will be securing spots in the 2024 Paris Olympics.