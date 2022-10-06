Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Table Tennis
World Table Tennis Team C'ships: China knocks out India with a score of 3-0- HIGHLIGHTS
Follow all the highlights from India's loss against China in World TT Teams Championships.
India will take on number 1 contender China in the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing World Table Tennis Team Championships.
Led by Sathiyan in absence of Sharath Kamal, India will have to punch above their weight to win this game.
Live Updates
- 6 Oct 2022 8:24 AM GMT
India didn't have much chance anyway.
Harmeet fought well against a higher-ranked opponent.
Sathiyan almost gave Ma Long a scare in the first set but Long dominated the match after that.
Manush Shah clearly was no match to Wang Chequin.
