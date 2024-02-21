Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Table Tennis
World Table Tennis C'ships LIVE: Indian women's 1-2 Chinese Taipei, target Olympic berths - Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us for live updates for Indian men's and women's pre-quarterfinal ties at World Table Tennis Team C'ships at Busan, South Korea, on Wednesday.
Both the Indian teams will be aiming to win their ties, make it to their quarterfinal and confirm their first-ever quota places at the Olympic Games.
Catch the LIVE updates:
Live Updates
2024-02-21 08:00:29
- 21 Feb 2024 10:15 AM GMT
Manika starts with a slight lead in the opening game
Game-1: Manika 4-3 Cheng
- 21 Feb 2024 10:07 AM GMT
Ayhika loses the game and the match
Game-4: Ayhika 2-11 Li
- 21 Feb 2024 10:00 AM GMT
Ayhika pulls back one game back after an unforced error fromLi
Game-3: Ayhika 11-9 Li
- 21 Feb 2024 9:53 AM GMT
An error on net for Ayhika
Game-3: Ayhika 4-4 Li
- 21 Feb 2024 9:49 AM GMT
Ayhika missed the another opportunity and drops the second game
Game-2: Ayhika 13-15 Li
- 21 Feb 2024 9:48 AM GMT
Both players are stretching the game, no one using advantage
Game-2: Ayhika 13-13 Li
- 21 Feb 2024 9:44 AM GMT
Another comeback and deuce in the game from Li
Game-2: Ayhika 10-10 Li
- 21 Feb 2024 9:38 AM GMT
Another early lead in the game for Ayhika
Game-2: Ayhika 5-3 Li
