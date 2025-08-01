India’s table tennis teams qualify for 2026 World Championships

India’s men’s and women’s table tennis teams have secured qualification for the 2026 World Team Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) in London after delivering dominant performances at the 2025 South Asia Regional Championships held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Competing in a five-nation round-robin format, both Indian teams went undefeated, registering identical 3-0 victories against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Maldives, topping the group and clinching the sole South Asian quota for the WTTC.

With just 16 spots per gender available for Asian teams, and four regional slots awarded to winners from South, Central, South-East, and West Asia, the event carried high qualification stakes.

Commanding performances

The Indian men’s side comprising Akash Pal, Ronit Bhanja, Anirban Ghosh, Abhinand Pradhivadhi, and Divyansh Srivastava dominated all four ties, not conceding a single match across the group stage. Each fixture ended with a 3-0 scoreline, reflecting the team’s technical sharpness and tactical control.

The women’s team mirrored that dominance. Featuring Krittwika Sinha, Selena Selvakumar, Taneesha Kotecha, Sayali Wani, and Syndrela Das, they too posted clean 3-0 wins over the same set of opponents. The side showed consistent form and adaptability across matches.

Strategic rotation and preparation

Team management made effective use of the full squad during the tournament, rotating players to manage workloads while giving valuable international exposure to emerging names. The depth on display signals solid preparation as the teams now look ahead to the global stage.

The 2026 WTTC in London is one of table tennis’s most prestigious events and will bring together top-ranked teams from around the world.

India’s early qualification provides an extended window for training, match-readiness, and exposure, positioning the teams for strong participation at the world event.