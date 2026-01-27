Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Check out India men and women's complete draws for 2026 ITTF World Team C'ships

The 2026 ITTF World Team Championships will mark 100 years since the competition's first edition.

Published: 27 Jan 2026 3:48 PM IST

The Indian men's table tennis team was drawn in Group 7 alongside Slovakia, Tunisia, and Guatemala for the 2026 ITTF World Team Championships on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Indian women were drawn in Group 6 along with Ukraine, Uganda, and Rwanda.

The Indian teams will start their campaign in Stage 1b and will have to finish on top of their four-team group to advance to the knock out stages, starting from Round of 32.

The six best second-placed teams will also move to the knockouts, while the remaining eight second-placed teams will play a knock-out among themselves to advance to the main draw.

Slated to begin with Stage 1a with the top teams who directly have a spot in the knockout stages, the 2026 ITTF World Team Championships will mark 100 years since the competition's first edition in 1926.

Men's Groups

Group 1: China, Sweden, Korea Republic, England

Group 2: France, Japan, Germany, Chinese Taipei

Group 3: Denmark, Madagascar, Mexico, Mongolia

Group 4: Brazil, Hungary, Puerto Rico, Uzbekistan

Group 5: Slovenia, Czechia, Spain, Bahrain

Group 6: Portugal, Algeria, New Caledonia, Greece

Group 7: India, Slovak Republic, Tunisia, Guatemala

Group 8: Croatia, Serbia, Cuba, Qatar

Group 9: Romania, Argentina, Benin, Peru

Group 10: Australia, New Zealand, Morocco, Korea DPR

Group 11: Egypt, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Turkey

Group 12: Poland, Chile, Tahiti, Moldova

Group 13: Iran, Austria, Malaysia, Togo

Group 14: USA, Singapore, Cote d’Ivoire, Angola

Group 15: Hong Kong (China), Nigeria, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Group 16: Canada, Belgium, Cameroon, Fiji

Women's Groups

Group 1: China, Korea Republic, Chinese Taipei, Romania

Group 2: Japan, Germany, France, England

Group 3: Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Syria

Group 4: Hong Kong (China), Mexico, Netherlands, Macao (China)

Group 5: Brazil, Czechia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia

Group 6: India, Ukraine, Uganda, Rwanda

Group 7: Sweden, Canada, Tunisia, Sri Lanka

Group 8: Thailand, Serbia, Iran, Benin

Group 9: Poland, Spain, Korea DPR, Congo Democratic

Group 10: Portugal, Luxembourg, Cuba, Guatemala

Group 11: Australia, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Wales

Group 12: USA, Malaysia, Tahiti, Dominican Republic

Group 13: Croatia, Italy, Argentina, Turkey

Group 14: Puerto Rico, Austria, Ghana, Angola

Group 15: Singapore, Hungary, Cook Islands, Ethiopia

Group 16: Chile, Slovak Republic, Madagascar, Nauru

