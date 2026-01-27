Table Tennis
Check out India men and women's complete draws for 2026 ITTF World Team C'ships
The Indian men's table tennis team was drawn in Group 7 alongside Slovakia, Tunisia, and Guatemala for the 2026 ITTF World Team Championships on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Indian women were drawn in Group 6 along with Ukraine, Uganda, and Rwanda.
The Indian teams will start their campaign in Stage 1b and will have to finish on top of their four-team group to advance to the knock out stages, starting from Round of 32.
The six best second-placed teams will also move to the knockouts, while the remaining eight second-placed teams will play a knock-out among themselves to advance to the main draw.
Slated to begin with Stage 1a with the top teams who directly have a spot in the knockout stages, the 2026 ITTF World Team Championships will mark 100 years since the competition's first edition in 1926.
Men's Groups
Group 1: China, Sweden, Korea Republic, England
Group 2: France, Japan, Germany, Chinese Taipei
Group 3: Denmark, Madagascar, Mexico, Mongolia
Group 4: Brazil, Hungary, Puerto Rico, Uzbekistan
Group 5: Slovenia, Czechia, Spain, Bahrain
Group 6: Portugal, Algeria, New Caledonia, Greece
Group 7: India, Slovak Republic, Tunisia, Guatemala
Group 8: Croatia, Serbia, Cuba, Qatar
Group 9: Romania, Argentina, Benin, Peru
Group 10: Australia, New Zealand, Morocco, Korea DPR
Group 11: Egypt, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Turkey
Group 12: Poland, Chile, Tahiti, Moldova
Group 13: Iran, Austria, Malaysia, Togo
Group 14: USA, Singapore, Cote d’Ivoire, Angola
Group 15: Hong Kong (China), Nigeria, South Africa, Saudi Arabia
Group 16: Canada, Belgium, Cameroon, Fiji
Women's Groups
Group 1: China, Korea Republic, Chinese Taipei, Romania
Group 2: Japan, Germany, France, England
Group 3: Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Syria
Group 4: Hong Kong (China), Mexico, Netherlands, Macao (China)
Group 5: Brazil, Czechia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia
Group 6: India, Ukraine, Uganda, Rwanda
Group 7: Sweden, Canada, Tunisia, Sri Lanka
Group 8: Thailand, Serbia, Iran, Benin
Group 9: Poland, Spain, Korea DPR, Congo Democratic
Group 10: Portugal, Luxembourg, Cuba, Guatemala
Group 11: Australia, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Wales
Group 12: USA, Malaysia, Tahiti, Dominican Republic
Group 13: Croatia, Italy, Argentina, Turkey
Group 14: Puerto Rico, Austria, Ghana, Angola
Group 15: Singapore, Hungary, Cook Islands, Ethiopia
Group 16: Chile, Slovak Republic, Madagascar, Nauru