Hansini Mathan Rajan wins U-13 girls title in Austria

She won the U-13 championship defeating Romania's Andreea Baisu in a thrilling final

Hansini Mathan Rajan

By

PTI

Updated: 2022-05-05T22:41:27+05:30

Indian paddler Hansini Mathan Rajan has returned with two medals, including a gold in the U-13 girls event, from the World Table Tennis Youth Contender tournament in Linz, Austria.

The tournament was held from May 1-3. She won the U-13 championship defeating Romania's Andreea Baisu in a thrilling final.

The final scoreline read 11-3, 7-11, 9 -11 ,11-0 ,11-8 in the Indian's favour. She secured bronze in the U-15 category after stunning Choi Hosea of South Korea 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

However, Hansini was overpowered by another South Korean,

Yoo Yerin, in the semifinals. Lee Seuengeun won the U-15 title beating compatriot Yoo Yerin in five games.

