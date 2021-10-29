G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai reach men's doubles final at WTT Contender Tunis

Indian table tennis players G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai reached the men's doubles final of the WTT Contender Tunis after beating Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi 3-2 here on Friday.

Sathiyan and Harmeet registered a spectacular come from behind victory, getting the better of the Hungarian pair 8-11 12-14 11-9 11-8 11-9 in the semi-finals clash.

The Indian duo will take on Emmanual Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin of France in the finals. In the mixed doubles event, Sathiyan paired with top-ranked Indian paddler Manika Batra.

The Indian duo lost 2-3 to the French combine of Emmanual Lebesson and Jia Nan Yuan in a close-fought semifinal. Sathiyan and Manika cruised to a two-game lead but lost momentum conceding the match 11-7 11-9 6-11 9-11 9-11.



Later in the day, Sathiyan will take on Dang Qiu of Germany in the men's singles quarterfinals.

