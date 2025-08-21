WTT Europe Smash 2025: Manav-Manush advance to men's doubles quarterfinals

The fifth-seeded Indian men's doubles pair of Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar advanced to the quarterfinal of the 2025 Europe Grand Smash at the Malmö Arena, Sweden, on Wednesday.

The duo came from behind to defeat a Polish pair of Milosz Redzimski and Maciej Kublik in tight four games, 9-11, 11-4, 11-5, 11-6, and reached their fourth consecutive WTT Grand Smash quarterfinals.

They now seek to end their quarterfinal run and advance to the final four for the first time when they face the Japanese duo of Tomokazu Harimoto and Hiroto Shinozuka in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the Indian campaign in men's singles came to an end as the lone Indian in the second round, Manav Thakkar, bowed down to sixteenth-seeded An Jaehyun of South Korea, 10-12, 7-11, 11-4, 12-14.

The sixth-seeded Indian mixed doubles pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale also exited from the competition in the quarterfinals with a straight-game 10-12, 3-11, 7-11 defeat to Romanian duo of Eduard Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs.

Diya has also faced a second-round exit in the women's doubles category alongside Yashaswini Ghodpade, losing in a tight four-game affair against strong German pairing of Sabine Winter and Yuan Wan, 5-11, 10-12, 12-10, 9-11.