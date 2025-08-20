WTT Europe Smash 2025: Manush-Diya advance to quarters, Sreeja exits

The sixth-seeded Indian mixed doubles pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale advanced to the quarterfinal of the 2025 Europe Grand Smash at the Malmö Arena, Sweden, on Tuesday.

The duo defeated a strong Singaporean pair of Yew En Koen Pang and Zeng Jian in tight four games, 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, to reach their third WTT Grand Smash quarterfinals of the year.

They now seek to end their quarterfinal run and advance to the final four for the first time when they face the Romanian duo of Eduard Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, the Indian campaign in women's singles came to an end as the lone Indian in the second round, Sreeja Akula, bowed down to seventh-seeded Zhu Yuling of Macao, 9-11, 8-11, 11-6, 2-11.

🚨#News | Sreeja Akula beaten in R32 at the Europe Grand Smash in Malmö, Sweden🏓



The Indian went down to 7th seeded Zhu Yuling 9-11, 8-11, 11-6 & 2-11🏓



📸IG/ Sreeja Akula#tabletennis #europegrandsmash pic.twitter.com/nU45sYwBdc — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 19, 2025

Diya Chitale had a double delight on Tuesday as she also claimed a first-round win in the women's doubles category alongside Yashaswini Ghodpade, outclassing the tricky Egyptian duo of Hana Goda and Dina Meshref.

The duo had a comfortable straight-game win 11-6, 11-7, 11-5 to reach the round of 16, where they will be up against a strong eight-seeded German pairing of Sabine Winter and Yuan Wan.

On Wednesday, the indian men's doubles duo of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah will also start their campaign with a second-round match against Milosz Redzimski and Maciej Kublik of Poland.