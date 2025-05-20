Dream UTT Juniors: A first-of-its-kind U15 table tennis tournament

On Monday, the sport of Table Tennis received a big boost thanks to the launch of Dream UTT Juniors, an inauguralU-15 Table Tennis tournament curated to provide professional league experience to emerging table tennis talent.

Launched by Dream Sports Foundation (DSF), the philanthropic arm of Dream Sports, the tournament will foster the game's development at the grassroots level.

The inaugural Dream UTT Juniors will be held alongside the sixth edition of the Ultimate Table Tennis league in Ahmedabad from May 29 to June 8, 2025 and will be streamed live on FanCode.

Speaking on the partnership, Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-founder, Dream Sports said, "At Dream Sports, we are driven by our vision to ‘Make Sports Better’. Thanks to Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj, Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has played a pivotal role in nurturing India’s table tennis talent to compete & win at the global stage. But there remains a pressing need to support grassroots talent, and our partnership to create Dream UTT Juniors is a big step toward bridging this gap. Through our Dream Sports Foundation, we aim to empower the next generation of athletes to make India proud in the 2030 Youth Olympics and thereafter at the 2036 Olympics.”

Vita Dani, Co-promoter, Ultimate Table Tennis further added, “Dream UTT Juniors is a natural extension of our shared vision with Dream Sports Foundation — to strengthen the foundation of sport in India and empower young athletes. By giving budding table tennis talent early exposure to the world-class UTT ecosystem, we’re not just launching a tournament — we’re creating a pathway for the next generation of Indian stars to emerge.”

As part of the Dream UTT Juniors, the top eight boys and eight girls from the recently concluded Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2025, a first-of-its-kind U-15 tournament organised by DSF in association with Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), have been drafted into the eight franchises of UTT. They will have the unique opportunity to experience the intensity and standards of India’s premier table tennis league, thus accelerating their growth.

The announcement follows the recent success of DSF’s U-15 table tennis tournament, which was widely praised for its high level of competition and professionally managed setup—qualities rarely seen at the youth level in India.

Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has elevated the sport since its inception in 2017, featuring top international and domestic talent. The tournament has played a pivotal role in the steady growth of table tennis talent in India, by providing a platform for young players to compete and learn under a professional set-up.

The collaboration between DSF and UTT will play a pivotal role in the comprehensive growth of Indian table tennis, establishing a clear pathway for athlete progression by nurturing the sport and providing a structured roadmap for player development.