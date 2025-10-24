From lockdown hobby to Asian Champion: The rise of 14-year-old Divyanshi Bhowmick

At just 14 years old, Divyanshi Bhowmick is rewriting the script of Indian table tennis.

The Mumbai-based teenager’s journey began unexpectedly during the 2020 lockdown, when her father set up a table tennis table at home to keep the family active.

Neither she nor her sister had played sports before, but those first playful rallies soon ignited a lifelong passion.

In under five years, that spark has transformed into a series of remarkable milestones, World No. 1 in the Under-19 girls’ doubles rankings (with partner Syndrela Das) and the first Indian in 36 years to win a continental singles title at the 2025 Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships.

Her inspiration comes from closer home, too.

She admires senior paddler Manika Batra, following her matches closely and studying her game.

Both share a backhand-dominant playing style, and for Divyanshi, Batra remains the ultimate role model.

Divyanshi Bhowmick spoke to The Bridge over the phone in an exclusive conversation, reflecting on her rapid rise, her bond with Syndrela, and how she balances the pressures of sport and school with a sense of joy and perspective.

A rising partnership

What started as a lockdown hobby has now grown into a world-beating pursuit.

“It changed my life,” she recalled. “My sister and I both didn’t play sports before this, but during lockdown, our father pulled out these table tennis racquets and taught us a new sport.”



Cut to 2025, Divyanshi was over the moon when she received the news that she and Syndrela Das had claimed the top spot in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Under-19 girls’ doubles rankings.

It marked only the second time an Indian player had achieved that feat - and in Divyanshi’s case, the first time at age 14.

“Of course, I am very happy, especially at an age where I am still competing in U-15,” Divyanshi expressed.

Although she tried to subdue her excitement so as not to come across as too eager, her joy was clearly evident.









What truly underpins this milestone is the connection she shares with Syndrela.

Their training bases may differ, with Syndrela in Kolkata and Divyanshi in Mumbai, but the pair remain best friends off the court.

Their partnership extends beyond the sport, connected by a shared love for shopping.

“We both love shopping. Whenever we get some time off from our matches, we try to help each other find good items,” Divyanshi explains.

“We also chat regularly and encourage each other to be better.”

Despite the distance, the duo always finds time to share words of encouragement.

Standing tall against Chinese dominance

Winning the U-15 singles title at the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships 2025 was a historic moment for Divyanshi, a triumph in an arena long dominated by Chinese prodigies.

Facing top Chinese players, she recalls feeling “extremely nervous” before the final, but her determination carried her through.

“I wanted to stand on the podium while our national anthem played,” she said.

The challenge was immense; Chinese paddlers often begin training at four or five years old, while Divyanshi only started at nine and a half during the lockdown.

“The reason why Chinese paddlers are on top is because of the early training. They start from the age of 4 or 5, and we in India start much later,” she explained.

Balancing sport & academics

Despite her meteoric rise, Divyanshi remains grounded. She describes her achievements as “just the beginning,” focusing on the process rather than the outcome.

At the Table Tennis Super League Maharashtra earlier this year, she became the highest-paid player and also won the Best Women’s Player award.

“I feel happy for sure, and I consider myself lucky to be surrounded by supportive friends and family. But other than that, I don’t feel the pressure yet,” she said.

“Whatever I have achieved so far, it has happened because I enjoy the game and I train hard, but I never attach myself to the outcome.”

Balancing elite sport with school life is no small feat. With her 10th board exams approaching, her days are carefully structured.

“I usually have training sessions in the morning, followed by tuitions in the afternoon. Again, I practise in the evening and catch up on studies before going to bed,” she shared.

While she may scale back tournaments around exam time, her focus and discipline remain unwavering.

Solid support & grounded beginnings

Divyanshi’s journey has been shaped by talent, determination, and a strong support system. The Dani Sports Foundation has played a key role in her development, providing access to international tournaments and fitness programs.

“They’ve played a huge role in shaping my life as an athlete,” she added. “I am extremely grateful to them for the support.”

Her advice to young athletes is simple but powerful:

“Enjoy the sport and don’t attach yourself to the outcome. Just train and work hard, enjoy the process,” she concluded.

Even at such a young age, Divyanshi’s reflections reveal a rare maturity.

With family support, professional guidance, and her own inner drive, she continues to thrive, both on and off the table.