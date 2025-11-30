Divyanshi Bhowmick wins U15 singles bronze at ITTF Youth Worlds

Divyanshi Bhowmick produced one of India’s most significant results in youth table tennis by winning the bronze medal in the U15 girls’ singles at the ITTF Youth World Table Tennis Championships in Cluj-Napoca.

The 14-year-old also secured her second medal of the competition, following the U15 girls’ team bronze earlier in the tournament.

With this result, Divyanshi becomes only the third Indian ever to win a singles medal at the Youth World Championships, joining Payas Jain (2021) and Suhana Saini (2021).

Divyanshi started strongly in the round of 32, defeating Ireland’s Jade Morice.

In the round of 16, she overcame South Korea’s Kim Minseo 4–2.

Her quarterfinal win over Japan’s Kokomi Ishida was the standout result of her campaign. Divyanshi prevailed 4–2 (11–9, 13–11, 10–12, 11–9, 11–7).

Her run ended in the semifinals with a 1–4 loss to China’s Zhu Qihui (11–4, 12–10, 10–12, 11–6, 11–8).

The bronze marks another step forward for emerging Indian talent on the global stage and underlines Divyanshi’s potential as one of the country’s brightest prospects.