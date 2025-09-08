Divyanshi-Ananya win U15 girls' doubles title at WTT Youth Star Contender Skopje

India's Ananya Muralidharan and Divyanshi Bhowmick combined to win the U15 girls' doubles title at the 2025 WTT Youth Star Contender in Skopje, Macedonia on Sunday.

Ananya and Divyanshi registered a hard fought 3-2 win against China's Zhao Wangqi and Liu Ziling to clinch the title in a final which lasted over 43 minutes.

The Indians had a good start to the match, winning the first game 11-8. Though they lost the next 7-11, they won the next 11-8 to go 2-1 up.

The Chinese paddlers brushed Ananya-Divyanshi aside to win the fourth game 11-6 to force a decider.

Both the pairs fought tooth and nail in the decider before Ananya-Divyanshi finally emerged out on top, clinching it 14-12.

Earlier in the competition, the Indian pair had started their campaign with a 3-0 win over South Korea's Lee Haelin and Yana Zhadzko in the quarter-finals after receiving a first round bye.

Ananya and Divyanshi then got the better of fellow Indian pair of Riana Bhoota and Ankolika Chakraborty 3-1 in the semi-finals to set up the tile clash against China.