At 16, Syndrela Das is balancing boards, belief, and big wins

At the 2026 WTT Youth Contender Vadodara, Syndrela Das did what she has quietly been doing for the past few years: winning, learning, and growing, all at an age when most athletes are still figuring out who they are.

Just 16, the table tennis player from South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, walked away with two titles and a deeper sense of belief.

But when she sat down to speak to The Bridge, the conversation drifted less towards medals and more towards beginnings, balance, and the small details that are shaping one of Indian table tennis’ most promising young careers.

From a hobby to a calling

"I played table tennis since childhood, but just as a hobby," Syndrela said.

Like many children, she dabbled in multiple activities, swimming, drawing, singing, dancing, until one moment stood out.

"One day I played a mixed tournament where I won against a boy in the finals like 3-0," she recalled. "After winning against a boy… it just made me feel so good and I wanted to play table tennis even more."

That win changed something. Soon came state-level tournaments in Bengal, victories that built confidence, and then a timely discovery in 2018 that the Dhanuka Dhunseri Soumyadeep Poulomi Table Tennis Academy had opened barely minutes from her home.

"I was 10 years old at that time," she said. "And then I started playing professionally under Soumyadeep sir."

Learning from those who’ve been there

Training under former international players Soumyadeep Roy and Poulomi Ghatak has been transformative, but Syndrela is quick to explain that it’s not about grand speeches or shortcuts.

"He trained me every day for five to six hours," she said of Roy. "He always gives me multiball and trains me for singles and as well as doubles."

There’s also trust, complete and unquestioned.

"They are also international players and so successful in their own lives. So I trust them and whatever they are teaching me."

A doubles partnership that just clicks

In October 2025, Syndrela and Divyanshi Bhowmick became World No. 1 in U19 girls’ doubles, a milestone that put them firmly on the global map. Yet, according to Syndrela, there was nothing engineered about the partnership.

"We have never paired before, but we play against each other so many times, so we just know each other’s games a lot," she said. "She always listens to my commands and I always listen to hers."

The chemistry goes beyond tactics.

"We are besties outside the table," she smiled. "We may have so much fun while playing and also outside playing."

There was no special game plan for stronger nations either. "We just play our own game… and we both listen to each other’s commands. That’s what makes it so special."

Learning to stay calm under pressure

Syndrela’s rise hasn’t been without challenges. Early on, nerves and excitement often worked against her, especially against senior players.

"I used to get very excited… and I used to hurry a lot and I lost easy points," she admitted. That’s where mental training began to matter as much as physical preparation.

"My mental trainer says taking a deep breath before every match and having a good physical warm-up," she explained. "I just don’t think about whenever I’m down or whenever I have to do a comeback. I play each point with passion and aggression."

Those lessons showed in moments like her comeback matches at the World Youth Championships and her composed performances in Vadodara.

"Whenever I watch the matches, I’m like, okay, I can also do this."

Balancing exams, flights, and finals

Perhaps the most striking part of Syndrela’s story is not just how much she wins, but how much she juggles.

Last year, she balanced international tournaments with her Class 10 board exams, even skipping training to prepare for academics.

"I was completely out of practice," she said. And yet, she flew in, won an U19 title, flew back, and finished her exams.

"Later I even found out that I got 82% in boards," she smiled. "My coach is really happy about that as well."

Despite her achievements, including a bronze medal at the Asian Youth Games, Syndrela’s focus is firmly forward.

"This year, I would like to become the senior national champion," she said.

And to young girls watching her journey unfold? Her message is simple, unfiltered, and unmistakably hers: "Play aggressively, play freely… and just enjoy it. Don’t think about it so much. Everything’s going to come to you."

At 16, Syndrela Das is not rushing the future. She’s meeting it point by point, calmly, confidently, and very much on her own terms.