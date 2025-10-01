China Smash 2025: Manav-Manush in quarters

India’s leading men’s doubles pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah advanced to the quarterfinals of the China Smash 2025 in Beijing on Sunday.

Manav-Manush beat Belgium’s Martin Allergro and Adrien Rassenfosse 3-1 (5-11, 7-11, 12-10, 8-11). The Indian pair will now take on China’s Zhou Qihao and Chen Junsong in the quarterfinals.

Manav, however, did not have an impressive run in the men’s singles, bowing out in the round of 32. He lost to Korea’s AN Jaehyun 0-3 (10-12, 7-11, 14-16).

In women’s singles, Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula also lost their respective round of 32 matches to Chinese opponents. Manika lost to Wang Manyu 0-3 (6-11, 5-11, 7-11) while Sreeja failed to go past Wang Yidi 0-3 (7-11, 9-11, 4-11).

In the women’s doubles, Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee lost 2-3 (11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 7-11, 9-11) and Yashaswini Ghorpade and her Australian partner Minhyung Jee lost their first round matches.

In the mixed doubles, Aditya Sareen and Yashaswini Ghorpade lost to China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha 1-3 (13-11, 4-11, 5-11, 7-11) in round of 16. Akash Pal and his Australian partner Minhyung Jee also lost their round 16 match. Manush Shah and Diya Chitale also made R16 exit.

Earlier, Ankur Bhattacharjee lost to Australia’s Nicholas Lum 3-2 (11-3, 9-11, 10-12, 11-6, 8-11) in the opening round.

Also, Payas Jain and his German partner Andre Bertelsmeier lost the men’s doubles opening encounter to Belgium’s Martin Allergro and Adrien Rassenfosse 2-3 (13-11, 11-8, 12-14. 7-11, 7-11).