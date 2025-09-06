Bhubaneswar to host Asian Table Tennis Team Championships in October

Bhubaneswar is set to welcome Asia’s finest paddlers when it hosts the 28th ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis Team Championships at the Kalinga Stadium Athletics Centre from October 11 to 15, 2025.

The announcement was made by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), with the event held under the authority of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and the Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU).

The championship will feature only team events in men’s and women’s categories.

Importantly, it will serve as a qualification event for the 2026 ITTF World Team Championships, with the top 13 teams in each gender earning their spots.

This will be Odisha’s first time hosting an Asian-level table tennis competition, though the state previously staged the 2019 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in Cuttack.

Bhubaneswar, often dubbed India’s "sports capital," has in recent years hosted several global events, including the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships, the 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup, and the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The Odisha government has already floated an RFP for an event management agency to oversee logistics, reflecting the scale of preparations.

According to the official prospectus, competition will be staged on ITTF-approved flooring and equipment, ensuring international standards.

The Asian championships are one of the continent’s premier tournaments, bringing together powerhouse nations such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, alongside emerging teams from South Asia and the Middle East.