Bhubaneswar gears up for historic Asian Table Tennis Championships

Bhubaneswar is bracing for a sporting spectacle as it prepares to host the ITTF-ATTU 28th Asian Table Tennis Championships from October 11 at the Kalinga Stadium’s world-class Athletic Centre. The event, which returns to India after a 16-year gap, will see participation from 22 countries, following the withdrawal of the UAE, making it a landmark occasion for Odisha.

This is the first time the state will host a continental-level table tennis event, further strengthening Odisha’s growing reputation as India’s sporting hub. According to officials, more than 500 delegates are expected, including 450 players and support staff, along with 70–80 officials from the Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU).

Backed by strong support from the state government and the Odisha State Table Tennis Association (OSTTA), preparations are in full swing to ensure a smooth and grand championship. The five-day tournament promises high-octane action as Asia’s finest paddlers, including world-dominant teams from China, Japan, and Korea, arrive with strong 10-member squads in both men’s and women’s categories. The event also serves as crucial preparation for the 2026 World Team Championships in London.

For several nations from Central, South-East, and West Asia, the Bhubaneswar championship offers a golden opportunity, with 12 qualification slots up for grabs in each section. This guarantees fierce competition beyond the sport’s top three powerhouses.

From India’s perspective, the championship is equally significant. The men’s and women’s teams have already qualified for the London Worlds through the South Asia route, but competing against Asia’s best will provide a true test of their capabilities. Indian paddlers are sharpening their form through ongoing National Ranking Championships in New Delhi and international WTT events. The home crowd in Bhubaneswar, known for its passionate support, could play a vital role in boosting the players’ morale.

Odisha has previously showcased its ability to host global sporting events in hockey and athletics, and this championship adds another feather to its cap. The city will also host the Executive Board Meeting of the ATTU on October 13, where crucial decisions about the future of table tennis in Asia are expected to be made.

As reported by UNI, hosting both the tournament and the high-level meeting positions Bhubaneswar not just as a competition venue, but as a key influencer in shaping the trajectory of table tennis across the continent.