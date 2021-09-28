Table Tennis
Asian Table Tennis Championships: Indian women's team Group Stage - LIVE Blog, Results, Scores, Updates
Indian women's team led by Sutirtha Mukherjee will open their campaign at the Asian TT Championships. Follow LIVE.
India is set to begin their campaign at the 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championships in Doha. The women's team comprising Sutirtha Mukherjee, Archana Kamath, Sreeja Akula and Ayhika Mukherjee will start things off today in their Group I ties against Jordan and Nepal.
Follow all LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 28 Sep 2021 2:42 PM GMT
Phew! No sweat - Ayhika Mukherjee pockets Game 1
Shifting gears when necessary, Mukherjee steps it up to get the first game 11-7! Onto the second!
- 28 Sep 2021 2:41 PM GMT
Aldmaisy is being tricky for Ayhika here!
Mukherjee's lead is threatened as Aldmaisy attacks the Ayhika serve. Mukherjee leads 8-6 in the opening game!
- 28 Sep 2021 2:39 PM GMT
Strong start for the other Mukherjee on the team as well!
Ayhika Mukherjee fires away as she begins and takes a 6-3 lead!
- 28 Sep 2021 2:38 PM GMT
It's time for Ayhika Mukherjee to seal this tie for India!
2019 Commonwealth Championships gold medallist, Ayhika Mukherjee will now clash against Yara Aldmaisy in the third rubber of the tie against Jordan! Let's go!
- 28 Sep 2021 2:35 PM GMT
India lead 2-0 in the tie against Jordan!
What a fantastic start for India as both Sutirtha Mukherjee and Archana Kamath register straight game wins!
Archana Kamath defeats Abo-Yaman in perfect style in 13 minutes, 11-6, 11-5, 11-3!
- 28 Sep 2021 2:33 PM GMT
Archana Kamath fires away towards the finish line!
Kamath has really grown as a player and her techniques have improved greatly. She leads 8-2 in the third game!
- 28 Sep 2021 2:31 PM GMT
Archana Kamath is in cruise control!
Kamath pockets Game 2 in style, winning 11-5! She has really got into the groove here.
- 28 Sep 2021 2:29 PM GMT
Kamath is conscious to not lose points on her serve and has her defense skills readied! She leads 9-5 in the second game.
- 28 Sep 2021 2:28 PM GMT
Archana tames Abo-Yaman, takes first game!
Archana Kamath manages to shift gears at the key moment and tames the challenge from Abo-Yaman and clinches the first game, 11-6! Onto the second!
- 28 Sep 2021 2:25 PM GMT
Abo-Yaman puts up a strong fight and has answers for Kamath's attacks!
It is 5 ALL on the board in the opening game!