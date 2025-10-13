Asian Team Table Tennis C'ships: Indian men crash out in quarters; fails to medal for first time in 6 years

The Indian men's table tennis team crashed out of the 2025 Asian Team Table Tennis Championships in the quarter-finals, losing to Hong Kong 0-3 in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Having received a bye into the quarters, the Indian team which had two debutants were of no match to the much stronger opponents.

Manush Shah, playing the first match of the tie, went down 0-3 to Wong Chun Ting. The reigning Indian national champion went down 5-11, 9-11, 11-13 in straight games against the veteran paddler as the hosts started on the back foot.

Manav Thakkar, the highest ranked Indian men's singles paddler, was up next and he went down 2-3 to Chan Baldwin.

Thakkar lost the first two games with a similar 8-11 margin but fought back to win the next two 12-10, 11-9 to force a decider.

However despite some stunning rallies, the Indian captain failed to counter Baldwin's topspin and eventually surrendered the final game 8-11 as India trailed 0-2.

Ankur Bhattacharjee, the debutant, was up against Lam Siu in a must win situation next. The youngster, who had beaten Lam at the China Smash earlier this month, started strongly.

He won the opening game 11-7 and led 9-5 in the second game before losing his way completely. Lam fought back with six-straight points to win the second game 11-9.

Bhattacharjee put it behind by winning a hard-fought third game 14-12 but failed to close the match, losing the next two 6-11, 7-11 respectively as India crashed out in the quarter-finals.

The loss in front of the home crowd meant the Indian men's team will return without a medal from the continental competition for the first time since 2019. They have since won a hat-trick of medals – a bronze each in 2021, 2023, and 2024 editions.

The Indian women's team will begin their campaign at the 2025 Asian Team Table Tennis Championships on Monday.