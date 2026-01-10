WTT Feeder Vadodara: Unseeded Anusha Kutumbale extends fairytale run to semis

Unseeded Indian paddler Anusha Kutumbale continued her impressive run at the WTT Feeder Series 2026 in Vadodara, reaching the women’s singles semifinals with a composed win over fourth seed Yashaswini Ghorpade on Saturday.

Competing at the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex, Anusha prevailed 11-9, 8-11, 11-3, 11-7 in a 32-minute quarterfinal encounter.

The Vadodara leg marks the inaugural edition of the WTT Feeder Series in the city and is presented by the Sports Authority of Gujarat, hosted by the Table Tennis Association of Baroda and implemented by UTT. Anusha’s latest victory followed her second-round upset of sixth seed Lee Zion, underlining her growing confidence against higher-ranked opponents.

Anusha will now face Olympian Sutirtha Mukherjee in the semifinals. Sutirtha advanced after defeating top seed Yang Ha Eun in four games in the quarterfinals. The other women’s singles semifinal will feature Korea Republic’s Ryu Hanna against eighth seed Syndrela Das.

Indians dominate knockout stages across events

Sutirtha, partnering Ayhika Mukherjee, also progressed to the women’s doubles final, where the Indian pair will take on top seeds Yoo Yerin and Ryu Hanna. The Indian duo booked their place with a straight-games win over Park Gahyeon and Lee Zion.

In the men’s singles draw, top seed Manush Shah continued his strong campaign with a four-game win over Priyanuj Bhattacharyya. He will meet third seed Snehit Suravajjula in the semifinals, while the other last-four clash will see Akash Pal face Payas Jain.

Pal and Jain are also set to contest the men’s doubles final against each other, while mixed doubles action saw Harmeet Desai remain in title contention alongside Yashaswini Ghorpade.