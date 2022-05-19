Zac Stubblety-Cook sets world record in 200 breaststroke

Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook set a world record in the men's 200-meter breaststroke at the Australian swimming championships on Thursday.

Stubblety-Cook finished in 2 minutes, 05.95 seconds in the final to improve on the previous mark of 2:06.12 set by Russian swimmer Anton Chupkov at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

"It's a bit surreal, to be perfectly honest. It doesn't feel real," Stubblety-Cook said.

🚨NEW WORLD RECORD🚨



Zac Stubblety-Cook 🇦🇺 breaks the Men's 200m Breaststroke WR with a time of 2:05.95 at the Australian Swimming Championships #swimming #WorldRecord pic.twitter.com/em3nb9caIB — FINA (@fina1908) May 19, 2022

"It will probably sink in over the next few days. I was obviously hoping to swim fast and hoping to swim close to my best but that is just something else."



The 23-year-old Stubblety-Cook set an Olympic record in winning gold at last year's Tokyo Games.