How YouTube, anime helped Srihari Nataraj overcome heats blip and win 3 medals at 2025 Asian Aquatics C'ships

Ahmedabad: It was 16 years since India last won a medal at the Asian Aquatics Championships. There were eyebrows raised if hosting the 11th edition of the continental championships will bring any medals.

On Sunday at the newly inaugurated Veer Savarkar Sports Complex here, Srihari Nataraj put all those questions to rest. In less than two-and-a-half hours, Nataraj bagged three medals. The 16-year wait not only ended but buried deep in the pool. Allotted lane 1 in the first swimming final of the 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships after an underwhelming display in the heats, Nataraj was quick off the blocks – possibly one of the quickest overall.

Srihari Natraj has just lit up the pool at Asian Aquatics C'ships. Wins silver in men's 200m freestyle🥈



India's first continental championships medal in 16 years! #swimming



The two-time Olympian built on that early advantage, winning the silver medal in men’s 200m freestyle after four laps. He was second after the first 50m, he stayed second at 200m. There was no challenge. The timing of 1:48.47s, though not his best, was more than enough to lift a packed swimming pool arena to their feet. “The morning did not go according to plan,” said Nihar Ameen, the Indian national coach, in a chat with The Bridge after his ward’s medal win. “He should not have swam in lane 1 [in the final]. He was slower than he should have been in the heats. But it was good that he could pull it off,” the coach added.

“We should have actually had one more. I think Rohit Benedicton was very close.” – Nihar Ameen, National Coach



A historic day for India as India finishes Day 1 at Asian Aquatics 2025 with 3 medals! 🌊🏊‍♂️🔥



Just over an hour later, Nataraj was on the starting blocks once again. The earlier medal notwithstanding, the 24-year-old clocked 25.46s to clinch yet another silver – this time in men’s 50m backstroke. The timing still wasn’t his best, but it didn’t really matter. Two medals in two different strokes just 60 minutes apart was enough to propel him into history books. If it wasn’t enough, Nataraj once again returned to lead India to a bronze medal in men’s 4x100m medley relay. The hosts trailed in the fourth position when Nataraj was called into action. Swimming the freestyle anchor leg, he dragged India to the podium. The quartet also which included Rishabh Das, Likith Selvaraj Prema, and Rohit Benedicton clocked 3:40.87s. “This is probably my first major international medal,” a relieved Nataraj claimed after ending India’s medal drought in the continental competition. “I’ve finished fifth and sixth at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Youth Olympics, World Juniors…every single major international tournament I’ve been to I’ve come fifth or sixth. So, this is a big medal for me,” he added with a chuckle.