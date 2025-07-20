World University Games: Srihari Nataraj betters 17-year-old 100m freestyle record

Olympian Srihari Nataraj continued his outstanding form to reach two more semifinals and also set a new ' Best Indian time' at the FISU World University Games in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday.

Srihari improved the 17-year-old previous best of Virdhawal Khade (49.47s) and clocked a new 100m Freestyle 'Best Indian Time' of 49.46s to win heat-6 and qualify for the semifinals as the 12th best swimmer.

Just 30 minutes back, he had another stellar performance in the 50m backstroke event, where he clocked 25.59 seconds to secure a 10th place in the preliminary heats and find a spot in the semifinals.

🚨 Srihari Nataraj clocks the Best Indian Time in 100m Freestyle- 49.46s 🔥



He wins Heat 6 and breaks Virdhawal Khade’s 17-year-old mark of 49.47s! 🇮🇳#Swimming #SrihariNataraj #IndianSwimming #BestIndianTime pic.twitter.com/1hfyI3MO1X — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 20, 2025

This marks Srihari's third semifinal appearance, following his 200m freestyle performance a few days ago, where he twice set the 'Best Indian Time' and finished 9th overall.

He narrowly missed out on a place in the final of the 200m freestyle but will be aiming to reach the final of at least one of his two semifinal events on Sunday evening's session.

On the other hand, India has confirmed its first medal from the 2025 University Games, where India will be competing in the badminton mixed team semi-finals against Chinese Taipei at 4:00 PM IST.

More to follow..