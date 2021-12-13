2021 World Swimming Championships (25 m): Schedule, Timings for Indians, Live Streaming

The 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships (25 m) will be held from 16 to 21 December 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The competition will take place in a 25-metre (short course) temporary pool installed at Etihad Arena.

Indians at the event

A four-member Indian contingent - Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat, Sajan Prakash and Ridhima Veerender Kumar - will be participating at the World Swimming Championships (25 m). This will be the first international event for India's top swimmers since the Tokyo Olympics.

Nataraj and Prakash qualified for the meet with 'A' qualifying time'. Delhi swimmer Kushagra Rawat, who notched up three national records in the Senior National Aquatic Championships, made the team with 'B' qualifying time. Ridhima Veerendrakumar was selected as she had the highest FINA points from her events swum at the Senior National Aquatic championship.

Past Records

Indians have never any medals in the past 14 editions of the World Swimming World Championships (25m), which has been held since 1993.

‼️D -5 | 15th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) 2021 in Abu Dhabi‼️



Who will you be supporting?😎#swimming pic.twitter.com/8qKrOsLNdS — FINA (@fina1908) December 11, 2021

National records/world records/Asian records are recorded separately for long course and short course.. Srihari, Kushagra and Sajan will be looking to improve on personal bests and national records at this edition.



Events featuring Indians

50m Men Backstroke - Srihari Nataraj ( NR Srihari Nataraj - 24.78)

100m Men Backstroke - Srihari Nataraj ( NR Srihari Nataraj - 53.63)

100m Men Freestyle - Srihari Nataraj ( NR Sajan Prakash - 49.97)

400m Men Freestye - Kushagra Rawat ( NR Kushagra Rawat 3:49.76)

1500m Men Freestye - Kushagra Rawat ( NR Ayan Makhija 15:01.44)

100m Men Butterfly - Sajan Prakash ( NR Sajan Prakash 51.73)

200m Men Butterfly - Sajan Prakash ( NR Sajan Prakash 1:53.20)

200m Men Freestyle - Sajan Prakash ( NR Sajan Prakash 1:47.66)

50m Women Backstroke - Ridhima Veerendrakumar ( NR Maana Patel 28.94)

100m Women Backstroke - Ridhima Veerendrakumar ( NR Maana Patel 1:02.36)

Schedule

World Swimming Championships (25 m) heats start at 11:00 IST and semifinals/finals from 19:30 IST every day from 16 to 21 December.

Live Streaming

The World Swimming Championships (25 m) will be streamed live on the FINA YouTube channel and other social media channels.



