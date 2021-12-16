2021 Swimming World Championships: Indian swimmers break 3 national records in 1 day

Swimmers Kushagra Rawat, Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj have created new national records at the ongoing Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi.



With a new record of 3:49.04, Kushagra broke his own national record in the Men's 400m Freestyle category (short course - 25m). The 21-year-old had earlier set a record of 3:49.76 in the 2019 South Asian Games.

Meanwhile, Olympian Sajan Prakash also broke his previous national record to script a new timing in the 200m Butterfly category. The ace swimmer whose previous record was 1:53.20 timed a new record of 1:52.10 at the short course Worlds.

Another Olympian, Srihari Nataraj out-did his past self to break his own national record. The young swimmer set a new national record of 52.81 in 100m backstroke event. His previous record was 53.63 at the 2019 South Asian Games.



Even though all the three swimmers have set a national record for their country, it wasn't enough for them to qualify for the next rounds in their respective events at the Worlds.



The 2021 FINA World Swimming Championships (25 m) is currently being held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The competition is taking place in a 25-metre (short course) temporary pool installed at Etihad Arena.



Four Indian swimmers - Srihari Nataraj, Kushagra Rawat, Sajan Prakash and Ridhima Veerender Kumar – are representing the country at the World Swimming Championships (25 m). This is the first international event for India's top swimmers since the Tokyo Olympics.

Nataraj and Prakash qualified for the meet with an 'A' qualifying time. Delhi swimmer Kushagra Rawat, who notched up three national records in the Senior National Aquatic Championships, made the team with a 'B' qualifying time. Ridhima Veerender Kumar was selected as she had the highest FINA points from her events swum at the Senior National Aquatic Championship.