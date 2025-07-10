SFI reveals Indian squad for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships

India will field 22 athletes across swimming, diving, and open water swimming disciplines at the upcoming World Aquatics Championship 2025, taking place in Singapore from July 11 to August 3.

Six Indian male swimmers, including Olympian Sajan Prakash, Aryan Nehra, Kushagra Rawat, Likhit SP, Shoan Ganguly, and Rohit Benedicton, had achieved the ‘B’ qualification mark. Apart from the swimmers, 6 divers, including 4 men and 2 women, and 8 Open Water Swimmers (4 men and 4 women) will also be taking part.

Indian swimmers have been high on confidence after a spectacular show at the recently concluded senior nationals in Bhubaneswar last month.

Around 2,500 athletes from over 200 countries are expected to compete in the 22nd edition. The event begins with water polo on July 11 and will conclude with swimming and diving events on August 3.

What's at stake?

The World Championship in Singapore will serve as an ideal preparatory tournament for the Indian swimmers ahead of the 11th Asian Swimming Championships in Ahmedabad later this year.

Indian Squad for World Aquatics Championships 2025

Swimming:

Aryan Nehra: 800m & 400m freestyle

Kushagra Rawat: 1500m freestyle

Likhit SP: 50m & 100m breaststroke

Sajan Prakash: 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle

Shoan Ganguly: 200m & 400m individual medley

Rohit Benedicton: 50m & 100m Butterfly

Diving

Men: Wilson Singh Ningthoujam – Platform 10m, synchronized 10m

Surajit Rajbanshi – Springboard 1m, 3m

Indiver Sairem – Platform 10m, synchronized 10m

Premson Meitei Yumnam – Springboard 1m, 3m, synchronized 3m

Women: Palak Sharma – Springboard 3m, 10m

Shravani Pratap Suryawanshi – Springboard 3m, 10m

Open Water Swimming:

Men: Dhrupad Ramakrishna – 5km

Prashans M Hiremagalur – 3km sprint, 5km, mixed 4x1500m

Army Pal – 3km sprint, 10km, mixed 4x1500m

Anurag Singh – 10km

Women:

Ashmitha Chandra – 10km

Purva Gawade – 5km

Meenakshi Menon – 3km sprint, 5km, mixed 4x1500m

Diksha Yadav – 3km sprint, 10km, mixed 4x1500m

Where to watch

You can follow the live updates of the World Aquatics Championships 2025 on the World Aquatics YouTube channel.