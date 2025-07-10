Swimming
SFI reveals Indian squad for the 2025 World Aquatics Championships
All you need to know about the World Aquatics Championship 2025.
India will field 22 athletes across swimming, diving, and open water swimming disciplines at the upcoming World Aquatics Championship 2025, taking place in Singapore from July 11 to August 3.
Six Indian male swimmers, including Olympian Sajan Prakash, Aryan Nehra, Kushagra Rawat, Likhit SP, Shoan Ganguly, and Rohit Benedicton, had achieved the ‘B’ qualification mark. Apart from the swimmers, 6 divers, including 4 men and 2 women, and 8 Open Water Swimmers (4 men and 4 women) will also be taking part.
Indian swimmers have been high on confidence after a spectacular show at the recently concluded senior nationals in Bhubaneswar last month.
Around 2,500 athletes from over 200 countries are expected to compete in the 22nd edition. The event begins with water polo on July 11 and will conclude with swimming and diving events on August 3.
What's at stake?
The World Championship in Singapore will serve as an ideal preparatory tournament for the Indian swimmers ahead of the 11th Asian Swimming Championships in Ahmedabad later this year.
Indian Squad for World Aquatics Championships 2025
Swimming:
Aryan Nehra: 800m & 400m freestyle
Kushagra Rawat: 1500m freestyle
Likhit SP: 50m & 100m breaststroke
Sajan Prakash: 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle
Shoan Ganguly: 200m & 400m individual medley
Rohit Benedicton: 50m & 100m Butterfly
Diving
Men: Wilson Singh Ningthoujam – Platform 10m, synchronized 10m
Surajit Rajbanshi – Springboard 1m, 3m
Indiver Sairem – Platform 10m, synchronized 10m
Premson Meitei Yumnam – Springboard 1m, 3m, synchronized 3m
Women: Palak Sharma – Springboard 3m, 10m
Shravani Pratap Suryawanshi – Springboard 3m, 10m
Open Water Swimming:
Men: Dhrupad Ramakrishna – 5km
Prashans M Hiremagalur – 3km sprint, 5km, mixed 4x1500m
Army Pal – 3km sprint, 10km, mixed 4x1500m
Anurag Singh – 10km
Women:
Ashmitha Chandra – 10km
Purva Gawade – 5km
Meenakshi Menon – 3km sprint, 5km, mixed 4x1500m
Diksha Yadav – 3km sprint, 10km, mixed 4x1500m
Where to watch
You can follow the live updates of the World Aquatics Championships 2025 on the World Aquatics YouTube channel.