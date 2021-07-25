Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Swimming

Tokyo Olympics, Swimming, Day 2: Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final: Australia break the World Record

Canada win their first medal of the Tokyo Olympics as the United States of America win Bronze.

Tokyo Olympics, Swimming, Day 2: Womens 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final: Australia break the World Record
X

Led by Emma McKeon, the Aussies set a new WR enroute the gold medal display

By

Anirudh Soman

Published: 25 July 2021 3:16 AM GMT

The World Record in the Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay is broken. The Australians won the Gold medal in the event clocking a time of 3:29.69 bettering their own record set at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.


The Canadian relay team won the silver medal bettering their bronze medal performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics. 2016 silver medallists - USA - had to settle for a bronze medal after finishing behind their arch rivals Australia and noisy neighbours Canada.

Final Results:

Gold: Australia: 3:29.69 (WR)

Silver: Canada: 3:32.78

Bronze: USA: 3:32.81

Fourth: Netherlands: 3:33.70

Fifth: Great Britain: 3:33.96

Sixth: Sweden: 3:34.69

Seventh: China: 3:34.76

Eighth: Denmark: 3:35.70


More to follow..

Tokyo Olympics 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X