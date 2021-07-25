Tokyo Olympics, Swimming, Day 2: Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final: Australia break the World Record

The World Record in the Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay is broken. The Australians won the Gold medal in the event clocking a time of 3:29.69 bettering their own record set at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

- Set a new #WorldRecord in 4x100m Freestyle Relay with 3:29.69

- First team to finish under 3.30 in the event history



The smiles on Australia's Bronte Campbell, Meg Harris, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell's faces tell it all!#Swimming #Olympics #Australia pic.twitter.com/J5Vudfd0As — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 25, 2021





The Canadian relay team won the silver medal bettering their bronze medal performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics. 2016 silver medallists - USA - had to settle for a bronze medal after finishing behind their arch rivals Australia and noisy neighbours Canada.

Penny Oleksiak tied Canada's all-time Olympic record with her fifth career medal and the Canadian women's team got silver in the 4×100-metre swimming freestyle relay.https://t.co/fVTyO1FoBl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 25, 2021

Final Results:

Gold: Australia: 3:29.69 (WR)

Silver: Canada: 3:32.78

Bronze: USA: 3:32.81

Fourth: Netherlands: 3:33.70

Fifth: Great Britain: 3:33.96

Sixth: Sweden: 3:34.69

Seventh: China: 3:34.76

Eighth: Denmark: 3:35.70





