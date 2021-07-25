Swimming
Tokyo Olympics, Swimming, Day 2: Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final: Australia break the World Record
Canada win their first medal of the Tokyo Olympics as the United States of America win Bronze.
The World Record in the Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay is broken. The Australians won the Gold medal in the event clocking a time of 3:29.69 bettering their own record set at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
🚨DEMOLITION JOB🚨— The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 25, 2021
- Set a new #WorldRecord in 4x100m Freestyle Relay with 3:29.69
- First team to finish under 3.30 in the event history
The smiles on Australia's Bronte Campbell, Meg Harris, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell's faces tell it all!#Swimming #Olympics #Australia pic.twitter.com/J5Vudfd0As
The Canadian relay team won the silver medal bettering their bronze medal performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics. 2016 silver medallists - USA - had to settle for a bronze medal after finishing behind their arch rivals Australia and noisy neighbours Canada.
Penny Oleksiak tied Canada's all-time Olympic record with her fifth career medal and the Canadian women's team got silver in the 4×100-metre swimming freestyle relay.https://t.co/fVTyO1FoBl— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 25, 2021
Final Results:
Gold: Australia: 3:29.69 (WR)
Silver: Canada: 3:32.78
Bronze: USA: 3:32.81
Fourth: Netherlands: 3:33.70
Fifth: Great Britain: 3:33.96
Sixth: Sweden: 3:34.69
Seventh: China: 3:34.76
Eighth: Denmark: 3:35.70
More to follow..