Swimming

Tokyo Olympics, Swimming, Day 2: Women's 400m Individual Medley Final: Ohashi wins, Weyant second, Hosszu fifth

Yui Ohashi wins Japan's first gold medal in Swimming at the Tokyo Olympics.

Yui Ohashi wins Gold at the Tokyo Olympics! (Source: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

By

Anirudh Soman

Updated: 2021-07-25T08:23:19+05:30

Making her Olympic Games debut, Yui Ohashi, had to dig deep to win the Gold medal.

USA's Emma Weyant, who was also the fastest in the heats won the silver medal whereas fellow countrywoman Hali Flickinger won the Bronze medal.

Defending champion and the World Record holder - Katinka Hosszu finished fifth behind Spain's Mireia Belmonte.


Final Result:

Gold: Yui Ohashi (Japan): 4:32.08

Silver: Emma Weyant (USA): 4:32.76

Bronze: Hali Flickinger (USA): 4:34.90

Fourth: Mireia Belmonte (Spain): 4:35.13

Fifth: Katinka Hosszu (Hungary): 4:35.98

Sixth: Viktoria Farkas-Mihalyvari (Hungary): 4:37.75

Seventh: Aimee Willmott (Great Britain): 4:38.30

Eighth: Ilaria Cusinato (Italy): 4:40.65


More to follow..

Tokyo Olympics 
