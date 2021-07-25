Tokyo Olympics, Swimming, Day 2: Women's 400m Individual Medley Final: Ohashi wins, Weyant second, Hosszu fifth

Making her Olympic Games debut, Yui Ohashi, had to dig deep to win the Gold medal.

Host country Japan wins their first medal of the Games and it's GOLD! Yui Ohashi pulls away on breaststroke and doesn't look back. 4:32.08! 🇯🇵 #Tokyo2020 — SwimSwam Live (@SwimSwamLive) July 25, 2021

USA's Emma Weyant, who was also the fastest in the heats won the silver medal whereas fellow countrywoman Hali Flickinger won the Bronze medal.

Defending champion and the World Record holder - Katinka Hosszu finished fifth behind Spain's Mireia Belmonte.





Final Result:

Gold: Yui Ohashi (Japan): 4:32.08

Silver: Emma Weyant (USA): 4:32.76

Bronze: Hali Flickinger (USA): 4:34.90

Fourth: Mireia Belmonte (Spain): 4:35.13

Fifth: Katinka Hosszu (Hungary): 4:35.98

Sixth: Viktoria Farkas-Mihalyvari (Hungary): 4:37.75

Seventh: Aimee Willmott (Great Britain): 4:38.30

Eighth: Ilaria Cusinato (Italy): 4:40.65





More to follow..