Swimming

Tokyo Olympics: Women's 100m Breaststroke Final - Jacoby steals gold from King and Schoenmaker

17-year-old King wins gold ahead at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Tokyo Olympics: Womens 100m Breaststroke Final - Jacoby steals gold from King and Schoenmaker
Schoenmaker had to settle for Silver whereas King finished third to take Bronze

By

Anirudh Soman

Updated: 2021-07-27T08:02:09+05:30

Aren't these the moments that make the Olympics the grandest event in the world?

17-year old Lydia Jacoby surprises World Record holder Lilly King and Olympic Record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker to take home the gold medal!

Lilly King, who won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, had to settle for Bronze.





