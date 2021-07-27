Top
Tokyo Olympics: Women's 100m Backstroke Final - McKeown shatters Olympic Record

A debrief of the face-off between McKeown, Smith, and Masse at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

By

Anirudh Soman

Published: 27 July 2021 2:02 AM GMT

Australia's Kaylee McKeown beat the Olympic record to seal the gold medal ahead of World Record holder. Canada's Kylie Masse took home the silver medal.

The American Regan Smith had to settle for a Bronze medal.

At the 50m mark, McKeown had some catching up to do in third, well behind her Canadian rival and eventual silver medallist Kylie Masse.





