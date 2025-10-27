Swimming
Why athletes trust Myrtha Pools – the global leader in building competitive swimming venues?
"It [Myrtha Pool in Ahmedabad] is designed for high performance and for high level competition for elite swimmers,” said Sajan Prakash.
In the world of competitive aquatics, performance isn’t solely about the athlete; the environment plays a critical role. When careers, records, and medals are on the line, the pool itself must be perfect.
At the 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships – the first-ever continental championships hosted by India in the sport, Myrtha Pools provided the gold, Olympic-standard pools for athletes from across Asia to put their best foot forward.
“It is a state-of-the-art facility by Myrtha Pools,” veteran Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash, who bagged two medals at the 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships told The Bridge.
“Myrtha Pools is used at the World Championships and many other international events. It is designed for high performance and for high level competition for elite swimmers,” he added.
Myrtha Pools, an Italian company, has delivered pools for the previous six Olympic Games. The pools are trusted by elite athletes, international federations, and organisers alike, thanks to its combination of patented technology, uncompromising precision, and proven performance.
Kushagra Rawat, who won the men’s 1500m freestyle bronze medal, credited Myrtha for developing a “fast swimming pool.”
“If you are not a swimmer, you can’t really tell if a pool is fast or not. But for a swimmer some pools feel really fast, some pools don’t feel that fast,” said Rawat.
“But this pool in Ahmedabad, every swimmer found it very fast. You can just jump into the water and sense that this pool feels very fast and I might record my personal best timing,” he added.
The Best Indian Time or National Records registered by Indian men’s 4x100m medley team, men’s 4x200m freestyle team, Rohit Benedicton in men's 50m butterfly, and by the teenaged Dhinidhi Desinghu in women’s 200m freestyle was a further proof of the fast-paced nature of the pool
Srihari Nataraj, who bagged a total of seven medals for India in the competition also echoed similar sentiments. The month-long national camp at the same pool ahead of the meet helped a great deal in putting up a historic performance.
“We knew the pool quite well and it is always nice to swim in a pool you know well,” said Nataraj.
“Its been very beneficial training here and it's a very nice and fast pool,” he added.
Myrtha Pools utilize an exclusive, modular technology that has revolutionized pool construction. Unlike traditional concrete pools prone to cracking and costly maintenance, Myrtha pools are built using stainless steel panels that are permanently laminated with a durable, non-porous PVC membrane.
Athletes and organizing committees rely on Myrtha's unparalleled experience in delivering high-quality venues under pressure. Myrtha's technology enables the construction of permanent, semi-permanent, and temporary pools with remarkable speed and consistency.
Beyond the structural and logistical benefits, Myrtha Pools incorporate features designed with the athlete in mind, including a wide range of specialized competition accessories.
Japan’s swimming coach Kazuhiro Ooyanagi, termed the facility at the Myrtha Pools as “one of the best he has seen across the world.”
Singapore’s water polo captain Sanjiv Rajandra, meanwhile, admitted to being surprised after arriving at the venue a day before their competition began.
“We reached a day before the competition and I was pleasantly surprised to see the venue,” Rajandra said.
“It is a grand venue and a great place to play water polo,” he added.
The consistent, scientifically-engineered pools Myrtha has built over the past few decades has made them a name synonymous with competitive aquatics. With a world class pool now built in Ahmedabad, the Italian giant has put India firmly on the maps of global aquatics destination – something which will go a long way as India harbours the hopes to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics