Why athletes trust Myrtha Pools – the global leader in building competitive swimming venues?

In the world of competitive aquatics, performance isn’t solely about the athlete; the environment plays a critical role. When careers, records, and medals are on the line, the pool itself must be perfect.

At the 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships – the first-ever continental championships hosted by India in the sport, Myrtha Pools provided the gold, Olympic-standard pools for athletes from across Asia to put their best foot forward.

“It is a state-of-the-art facility by Myrtha Pools,” veteran Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash, who bagged two medals at the 2025 Asian Aquatics Championships told The Bridge.

“Myrtha Pools is used at the World Championships and many other international events. It is designed for high performance and for high level competition for elite swimmers,” he added.

Myrtha Pools, an Italian company, has delivered pools for the previous six Olympic Games. The pools are trusted by elite athletes, international federations, and organisers alike, thanks to its combination of patented technology, uncompromising precision, and proven performance.

Kushagra Rawat, who won the men’s 1500m freestyle bronze medal, credited Myrtha for developing a “fast swimming pool.”

“If you are not a swimmer, you can’t really tell if a pool is fast or not. But for a swimmer some pools feel really fast, some pools don’t feel that fast,” said Rawat.

“But this pool in Ahmedabad, every swimmer found it very fast. You can just jump into the water and sense that this pool feels very fast and I might record my personal best timing,” he added.